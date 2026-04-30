North West Unveils New Merch Ahead Of “N0rth4evr” Release

North West is currently gearing up to drop her long-awaited debut EP, N0rth4evr. The project is slated for release tomorrow (May 1), and fans can't wait to hear what the 12-year-old has come up with. Earlier this week, she gave them a taste of what's to come with her single, "#N0rth4evr." The track arrived alongside a music video and has gotten mixed reviews. Overall, however, listeners agree that the middle schooler is going places.

Ahead of the big release, North has decided to unveil some new merch, which can be purchased at n0rth4evr.shop. The merch includes t-shirts, jewelry, and even a faux fur hat. She's also selling a few brightly-colored vinyl editions of the new EP.

North is really leaning into the black metal-inspired aesthetic here, which doesn't come as a huge surprise. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2021, her mother Kim Kardashian discussed her eldest daughter's style, noting how different it is from her other kids'.

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"All my kids are so different," she explained at the time. "North is like goth. She's into Hot Topic and she puts like fake tattoos on her face and she listens to Black Sabbath. And she's just like a full goth girl."

North's career may just be getting started, but her father Kanye West is currently trying to turn his around. Earlier this year, he took out a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal to apologize for his antisemitic behavior and hateful comments. While he has managed to book quite a few shows since, he's still facing some serious pushback.

He was supposed to headline Wireless Festival in London this summer, for example, but the festival was canceled after the UK government banned him from entering the country. He's also set to perform at Northern Italy's Hellwat Festival in July, but the booking has sparked public outcry. The Jewish community, politicians, and more are demanding that the performance be canceled.