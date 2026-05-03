Kanye West Attends Daughter North's Pop-Up Amid Concert Controversies

Kanye West has been having quite the turbulent year so far. His new album BULLY captivated some fans and disappointed many others, and his live performance opportunities have been rocky. Ye continues to be held accountable for his history of antisemitism and other bigotries, resulting in canceled overseas shows, travel bans, and more. But amid all this chaos, he found time to support his daughter North West as she embarks on a new career journey.

Kanye attended Complex's Los Angeles pop-up for North's debut EP N0rth4evr over the weekend, pulling up in an all-black outfit. "The Terminator" and "Blade" jokes quickly surfaced from Instagram posts covering the visit. There were other guests there such as 2Slimey, and Ye was able to sign vinyl records for fans alongside his wife Bianca Censori.

Even with so much turbulence in his world these days, it's still heartening to see him support his daughter as she starts her own solo career and now has the world at her fingertips. We will see if they will collaborate more in the future in music or other artistic endeavors.

Kanye West Concert

As for Kanye West's concert developments, not every country overseas, particularly in Europe, is agreeing on how to proceed. BalkanInsight reports Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama promoted Ye's show there on July 11, seemingly disregarding pressure to cancel the show or ban him. While Rama's office said the government will not sponsor the event beyond logistical coordination, it did not explain his promotion of the concert.

This has resulted in a lot of backlash in the country, including from the head of the Association of Journalists in Albania. "It is incomprehensible why the Prime Minister decides to provoke [people] by promoting Kanye West," Isa Myzyraj reportedly stated."

Kanye West has tried to atone for his bigotries, apologize for them, move forward, assume accountability, and prove his commitment through actions, not just words. As expected, it's a far more complicated process for a very complicated celebrity giant.

We'll see how all of that pans out for his career's future and for the short-term of his live performance plans. But no matter how big or small Ye may become, he will most likely always be there for North West and the rest of his family.