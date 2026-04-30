Kanye West has always been bold and has done some outlandish things to get the results that he wants. Whether that be going into massive debt for an album or building a temporary stadium to perform, he's going to do what he feels is necessary. Unironically, he's doing the latter so he can give his fans in Albania a great show.
Per a report from the Albanian Post, Ye is orchestrating construction of one called "Eagle Stadium," which will have a capacity of 60,000. It will be located along the Tirana-Durres axis and with the aforementioned figure, it's slated to be one of the biggest musical events the country has seen.
The Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Sports confirmed this development through a Facebook post. Blendi Gonxhja believes this will be a crucial event for the country at large, especially for tourism purposes.
He didn't seem to address anything regarding Ye's anti-Semitic past and the optics of this decision to welcome the controversial superstar. As most of you know, numerous countries have turned him away. France, the U.K., Poland, and Switzerland have all backed out.
It's worth noting that Italy, who's still set to have Ye be a headliner for their Hellwatt Festival in July, is on the fence.
Kanye West's Global Tour
Vice President of the European Parliament and senior member of Italy’s Democratic Party, Pina Picierno, expressed that government officials should follow suit with the others that have said no.
“The United Kingdom denied the visa. France effectively prevented the Marseille concert. Italy, meanwhile, is just staying idle with 68,000 tickets sold, as if nothing had happened."
But in the midst of these cancellations, Kanye West has managed to book more shows like the one in Albania. That is set to take place on July 11.
Prague is also set to welcome him for his global tour on July 25. He will play at the Chuchle Arena racecourse, per the venue's director, Zuzana Rambova. Other upcoming shows for Ye include New Delhi, Istanbul, Spain, and Portugal.
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