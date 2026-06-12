Blueface Ordered To Relinquish Music Royalties To The Mother Of Soulja Boy's Child

BY Alexander Cole
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NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Blueface must now pay Jackilyn Martinez a hefty six-figure sum after refusing to pay attention to her defamation lawsuit.

Blueface and Soulja Boy were engaged in a bitter feud just a few months ago, and now, it is causing serious consequences for the former. This is because Blue decided to involve the mother of Soulja Boy's child, Jackilyn Martinez.

If you remember, in the midst of Blue's tirade against Soulja, he claimed to have had sexual relations with Martinez. Furthermore, he suggested that the two had done things prior to a baby shower. Subsequently, he questioned who the father of the child might be.

“I don’t tell no lies … had [Jackilyn] bent over," Blueface alleged. “Tell Soulja get a DNA test that’s my child lil bro I’m the daddy now.”

Martinez was livid with these allegations and immediately launched a $10 million defamation lawsuit. According to AllHipHop, Blue ignored the lawsuit and was hit with a default judgment of $123K. Now, Blueface must give up all of his ASCAP and BMI royalties until the debt is paid back.

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Blueface Loses To Jackilyn Martinez

At the time of the lawsuit, Martinez could not have made it any clearer that she had no relation to Blueface. Her statements were strong, and Blueface didn't have much of a response.

“I did not engage in any sexual activity with Blueface the day before my baby shower, or while I was pregnant,” Martinez said in her case. “There is zero chance that Blueface is my child’s biological father.”

Blueface has not yet replied to this news. Ultimately, the seizure of his royalties will be quite the financial blow, all things considered. Whether or not a reply is coming remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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