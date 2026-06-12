Blueface Ordered To Relinquish Music Royalties To The Mother Of Soulja Boy's Child

Blueface and Soulja Boy were engaged in a bitter feud just a few months ago, and now, it is causing serious consequences for the former. This is because Blue decided to involve the mother of Soulja Boy's child, Jackilyn Martinez.
If you remember, in the midst of Blue's tirade against Soulja, he claimed to have had sexual relations with Martinez. Furthermore, he suggested that the two had done things prior to a baby shower. Subsequently, he questioned who the father of the child might be.
“I don’t tell no lies … had [Jackilyn] bent over," Blueface alleged. “Tell Soulja get a DNA test that’s my child lil bro I’m the daddy now.”
Martinez was livid with these allegations and immediately launched a $10 million defamation lawsuit. According to AllHipHop, Blue ignored the lawsuit and was hit with a default judgment of $123K. Now, Blueface must give up all of his ASCAP and BMI royalties until the debt is paid back.
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Blueface Loses To Jackilyn Martinez
At the time of the lawsuit, Martinez could not have made it any clearer that she had no relation to Blueface. Her statements were strong, and Blueface didn't have much of a response.
“I did not engage in any sexual activity with Blueface the day before my baby shower, or while I was pregnant,” Martinez said in her case. “There is zero chance that Blueface is my child’s biological father.”
Blueface has not yet replied to this news. Ultimately, the seizure of his royalties will be quite the financial blow, all things considered. Whether or not a reply is coming remains to be seen.