Blueface Ordered To Relinquish Music Royalties To The Mother Of Soulja Boy's Child

Blueface must now pay Jackilyn Martinez a hefty six-figure sum after refusing to pay attention to her defamation lawsuit.

Martinez was livid with these allegations and immediately launched a $10 million defamation lawsuit. According to AllHipHop, Blue ignored the lawsuit and was hit with a default judgment of $123K . Now, Blueface must give up all of his ASCAP and BMI royalties until the debt is paid back.

If you remember, in the midst of Blue's tirade against Soulja, he claimed to have had sexual relations with Martinez. Furthermore, he suggested that the two had done things prior to a baby shower. Subsequently, he questioned who the father of the child might be.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!