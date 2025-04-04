Soulja Boy Mocks Blueface For Having To Pay His Girlfriend $123K Over Alleged Defamation

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Soulja Boy attends the Fanfix Moxy Unleash Halloween Party 2024 at The Sunset Room at West Hollywood EDITION Hotel on October 30, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Fanfix + Moxy + Unleash)
Soulja Boy's girlfriend Jackilyn Martinez alleges that she deals with anxiety, depression, and more as a result of Blueface's actions.

In December of 2023, Soulja Boy's girlfriend Jackilyn Martinez hit Blueface with a lawsuit, accusing him of defamation. She alleged that he'd made false and damaging claims about her on social media, including that he was the father of her child. Her lawsuit followed a heated back and forth between Blueface and Soulja Boy on social media. At the time, the "Thotiana" rapper alleged that he slept with Martinez in March 2022, which was shortly before her baby shower.

She denied this in the suit, claiming that they only slept together one time in 2018 and used protection. Martinez also noted how a DNA test has proven that Soulja Boy is her child's biological father. She even sent Blueface a cease and desist letter, but regardless, he didn't take down his posts. Martinez alleges that she faced death threats from other social media users, along with anxiety, depression, and more as a result of his actions.

Blueface Legal Issues

Blueface failed to respond to the lawsuit. Earlier this week, a default judgment was entered during a hearing in Los Angeles. According to In Touch, he was ordered to pay Martinez over $123K in damages. Reportedly she was awarded $100K in non-economic damages, $18K in special damages, over $3K in attorney fees, and over $2K in legal costs. She was not awarded punitive damages. Unsurprisingly, Soulja Boy was quick to weigh in on this latest update. In an Instagram post shared today, he mocked Blueface, sharing a screenshot of an article about the default judgment by The Source. "Send that money boy you balling you got it right? 🤣," he captioned the post.

This is far from all Blueface has on his plate these days, however. He's currently behind bars after turning himself in last January for an alleged probation violation. While it remains unclear exactly when he'll be released, he claimed he'd be getting out this July in a post shared in October.

