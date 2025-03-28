Soulja Boy Vehemently Denies Assaulting Woman Suing Him During Trial

Soulja Boy Denies Assaulting Woman Hip Hop News
Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Soulja Boy in attendance during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Soulja Boy is being accused of sexual battery, sexual assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and more.

Soulja Boy's trial for alleged sexual assault and kidnapping is officially underway, and earlier this week, he appeared in court to take the stand. An anonymous woman sued the rapper back in 2021, alleging that she previously work for him as his personal assistant. She accuses him of sexual battery, sexual assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, unpaid overtime, creating a hostile work environment, and more.

He denied the woman's claims that she was ever hired on a professional level, according to XXL, and denied ever getting violent with her. At one point, some disturbing text messages he sent her were shown in court. They said things like "f*k U b**ch" and "I hope you die slow." When asked whether or not those were his words, he confirmed that they were. "Is it OK to talk to women like this?" attorney Dean Aynechi asked him. "No," he replied simply. When asked if he'd ever laid hands on the woman, he said "Never."

Soulja Boy's Legal Trouble
2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
Soulja Boy performs during 2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/WireImage)

Reportedly, Soulja Boy was not asked about the woman's sexual assault accusations. His testimony comes just a few days after hers. During it, she recalled allegedly being trapped at the rapper's Malibu rental home. She alleged that she wasn't given food, and that her personal belongings were taken from her. “I feared for my life,” she said. The woman went on to recall allegedly being sexually assaulted by Soulja Boy in 2019. She claimed the alleged attack left her "in shock." The Jasmine Brand reports that Soulja Boy's team described her claims as “inconsistent” and unsubstantiated.

He also denied the allegations in 2021, shortly after the woman filed her lawsuit. "I vehemently and unequivocally deny these allegations. I am in contact with my legal team and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies," Soulja Boy said at the time, per TMZ.

