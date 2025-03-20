Soulja Boy’s Sexual Assault Accuser Delivers Emotional Testimony During Trial

Last week, it was reported that Soulja Boy's civil trial was officially underway. The trial stems from a lawsuit filed against the "Crank That" rapper back in 2021 by an anonymous woman. The woman claims she previously worked as Soulja Boy's personal assistant. She accuses him of sexual battery, assault, sexual assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, unpaid overtime, and creating a hostile work environment.
He denied these allegations in 2021, shortly after the lawsuit was filed. "I vehemently and unequivocally deny these allegations. I am in contact with my legal team and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies," he said, according to TMZ. Yesterday (March 19), the anonymous accuser appeared in court, where she recalled Soulja Boy allegedly trapping her at his Malibu rental home. She alleged that she wasn't given food, and that her personal belongings were confiscated from her.
Soulja Boy's Legal Issues
“I feared for my life,” she explained on the stand. The woman also recalled allegedly being sexually assaulted by the performer in 2019. She says the alleged incident left her "in shock." As for Soulja Boy's defense team, they call the woman's testimony “inconsistent” and unsubstantiated, according to The Jasmine Brand. This isn't the only legal trouble he's found himself in recently, however. In November of last year, Plies filed a lawsuit against him, Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, and Cardi B.
He accused them of copyright infringement, alleging that they used his "Me & My Goons" beat without permission. Plies decided to drop the suit this week, however, prompting a response from Soulja Boy. He posted a screenshot of the news on Instagram, dissing Plies in his caption. "Just like I thought sit yo lil broke a*s down n**ga," he wrote. "This my sh*t dummy."