Soulja Boy Tears Down "Dummy" Plies After Rapper Drops Sample Lawsuit

Soulja Boy has not had a hit in over a decade. It sounds blunt, but it's true. The rapper has been able to maintain relevance by feuding with the right people at the right time. He knows how to insert himself into a narrative, even if he's only loosely involved. Case in point, the lawsuit that was dropped by rapper Plies on Monday. Plies decided to scrap a lawsuit involving an uncleared sample on a Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla single, "Wanna Be." Upon doing so, however, he was targeted by Soulja Boy and insulted via IG.

Soulja Boy was the third person named in the original lawsuit. Plies alleged that Megan Thee Stallion used a sample of his 2008 song "Me and My Goons." Soulja Boy was also sampled in the song "Wanna Be," but Plies alleged that the "Turn My Swag On" rapper ripped him off to begin with. As soon as Soulja saw that the lawsuit has been dropped, he started popping off via Instagram. He posted a screenshot of a Billboard headline and said Plies was a "dummy" for attempting a suit in the first place. "Just like I thought sit yo lil broke a*s down n**ga," he wrote in the caption. "This my sh*t dummy."

Why Are Soulja Boy And Plies Beefing?

This is not the first time Soulja Boy has taken aim at Plies. The rapper made it clear that he was amused by the whole legal affair back in November. He got on Instagram Live and absolutely ripped Plies for his attempts to profit off "Turn My Swag On." "'Pretty Boy Swag' is not your [beat]," Soulja Boy stated. "So you wanna wait 10 years to try to sue a n**ga for a beat? That is not your beat." The rapper suggested Plies change his name "Lies," since he felt the whole ruse was a lazy attempt to profit off Megan Thee Stallion's single.