Soulja Boy Tears Down "Dummy" Plies After Rapper Drops Sample Lawsuit

BY Elias Andrews 129 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Soulja Boy attends the BET Experience Celebrity Basketball Game on June 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for BET)
Soulja Boy is always on the lookout for beef, and found one when Plies decided to reverse a suit involving a Soulja Boy track.

Soulja Boy has not had a hit in over a decade. It sounds blunt, but it's true. The rapper has been able to maintain relevance by feuding with the right people at the right time. He knows how to insert himself into a narrative, even if he's only loosely involved. Case in point, the lawsuit that was dropped by rapper Plies on Monday. Plies decided to scrap a lawsuit involving an uncleared sample on a Megan Thee Stallion and GloRilla single, "Wanna Be." Upon doing so, however, he was targeted by Soulja Boy and insulted via IG.

Soulja Boy was the third person named in the original lawsuit. Plies alleged that Megan Thee Stallion used a sample of his 2008 song "Me and My Goons." Soulja Boy was also sampled in the song "Wanna Be," but Plies alleged that the "Turn My Swag On" rapper ripped him off to begin with. As soon as Soulja saw that the lawsuit has been dropped, he started popping off via Instagram. He posted a screenshot of a Billboard headline and said Plies was a "dummy" for attempting a suit in the first place. "Just like I thought sit yo lil broke a*s down n**ga," he wrote in the caption. "This my sh*t dummy."

Read More: HoodTrophy Bino And Soulja Boy Flex With New Single "Broke Boy"

Why Are Soulja Boy And Plies Beefing?

This is not the first time Soulja Boy has taken aim at Plies. The rapper made it clear that he was amused by the whole legal affair back in November. He got on Instagram Live and absolutely ripped Plies for his attempts to profit off "Turn My Swag On." "'Pretty Boy Swag' is not your [beat]," Soulja Boy stated. "So you wanna wait 10 years to try to sue a n**ga for a beat? That is not your beat." The rapper suggested Plies change his name "Lies," since he felt the whole ruse was a lazy attempt to profit off Megan Thee Stallion's single.

"You know that ain’t your muthaf**kin’ beat, bro," Soulja added. "That beat is all original music. You only could sue somebody if they sample your song and don’t get it cleared. That is not a sample, bro." Soulja Boy closed out his rant by poking fun at Plies' gangster persona. Before Drake got clowned for deciding to pursue legal action, Soulja was doing the same thing to the "Bust It Baby, Pt. 2" rapper. Nevermind the fact Soulja recently threatened to sue Bhad Bhabie.

Read More: Soulja Boy Begins His Civil Trial For Alleged Sexual Assault, Kidnapping, And More

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
Recommended Content
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers Music Soulja Boy Goes Off On “Broke-A**” Plies For Suing Him 2.4K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Megan Thee Stallion's Producer Claps Back At Plies Copyright Lawsuit 2.3K
2024 ONE Music Festival - Day 2 Music Plies Goes After Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, And Soulja Boy In New Lawsuit 14.2K
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers Music Soulja Boy Relentlessly Trolls Drake & Plies Over Their Recent Legal Filings 1088