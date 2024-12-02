Soulja Boy Relentlessly Trolls Drake & Plies Over Their Recent Legal Filings

Plies caught most of the mockery, but Drake got his fair share as well.

If there's anything that has been made crystal clear over these last few days is that filing legal documents against other rappers is a major no-no. Especially when it comes to artists of Drake's caliber. Well, him and his team made that exact mistake, as the Canadian megastar is currently taking action against his own entertainment group, UMG, as well as Spotify and iHeartRadio. It's all in relation to Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," with Drizzy looking to prove that UMG and the streaming service have been artificially boosting stream. Additionally, he's accusing the corporation of defamation because they allowed the ped*phile claims to make their way onto the viral diss track.

Also making others aware of how disgraceful it is to choose papers over bars is Plies. The veteran Florida rapper recently filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion, GloRilla, Cardi B, and Soulja Boy, according to AllHipHop. He is alleging that the latter's "Pretty Boy Swag" beat is the exact same as his 2008 track, "Me & My Goons." Just to clarify, the three femcees are in this suit due to Big Glo sampling the instrumental from Soulja on her record, "Wanna Be."

Soulja Boy Is Stunned Over Drake & Plies' Legal Filings

Throughout the course of his career, Soulja Boy has not been one to play with. He's going to respond and call out his contemporaries no matter what. In fact, we saw just how far he will go earlier this year with Metro Boomin. Overall, the "Crank That" star is not too happy with Plies' approach, labeling him broke and affirming that the "Pretty Boy Swag" beat is original.

But it wasn't just Plies catching heat, though. Drake, someone who Soulja seems to have a pretty wishy-washy relationship with, made sure to send some shots his way. "Draaake?" he said making a funny calllback to his viral Breakfast Club interview. "I know that n**** Drake ain’t out here suing n****s. Ain’t no way. I told y’all, you see the n**** Plies start suing a n****…" The Boy is not going to be in the clear for a while and maybe not ever, especially if he loses his case.