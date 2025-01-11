Drake Catches Painful Stray Amid Soulja Boy’s Bizarre Twitter Rant

Soulja Boy is not holding back.

It's no secret that Drake has been subject to a great deal of shade as of late, and this week was certainly no exception. Earlier today, Soulja Boy took to X with a few cryptic messages, concluding his bizarre rant with a jab at the Toronto hitmaker. "I don’t trust these n***z or these b*tches," he began. "Whole LA burned down like it was nothing." He continued, suggesting that it could be a while before fans hear from him again.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but this world is evil," he wrote. "Time to disappear. PS Drake u went out sad." While it remains unclear exactly why Soulja decided to drag Drizzy like this, it's not the first time they've clashed. Over the summer, it was speculated that Drake might have dissed Soulja Boy on his track with Lil Yachty, "Super Soaker." While this is unconfirmed, Soulja seemed to agree.

Soulja Boy Claims Drake "Went Out Sad"

"Drake, you up here talkin’ about some S.O.D. super soak," he said during a heated livestream at the time. "Boy, stop playin wit me, boy. That better be a f*cking shout-out, n***a... You better keep that sh*t light, my boy. This your first and only warning." Last month, Soulja also went after Drake for taking legal action against Universal Music Group. In a pre-action petition, he accuses UMG and Spotify of artificially boosting Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us."