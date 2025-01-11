Drake Catches Painful Stray Amid Soulja Boy’s Bizarre Twitter Rant

NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Dec 1, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Rapper, singer and actor Drake watches the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Houston Rockets during the second half of an Oklahoma City Thunder game at Paycom Center. Alonzo Adams / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Soulja Boy is not holding back.

It's no secret that Drake has been subject to a great deal of shade as of late, and this week was certainly no exception. Earlier today, Soulja Boy took to X with a few cryptic messages, concluding his bizarre rant with a jab at the Toronto hitmaker. "I don’t trust these n***z or these b*tches," he began. "Whole LA burned down like it was nothing." He continued, suggesting that it could be a while before fans hear from him again.

"I don’t know who needs to hear this but this world is evil," he wrote. "Time to disappear. PS Drake u went out sad." While it remains unclear exactly why Soulja decided to drag Drizzy like this, it's not the first time they've clashed. Over the summer, it was speculated that Drake might have dissed Soulja Boy on his track with Lil Yachty, "Super Soaker." While this is unconfirmed, Soulja seemed to agree.

Soulja Boy Claims Drake "Went Out Sad"

"Drake, you up here talkin’ about some S.O.D. super soak," he said during a heated livestream at the time. "Boy, stop playin wit me, boy. That better be a f*cking shout-out, n***a... You better keep that sh*t light, my boy. This your first and only warning." Last month, Soulja also went after Drake for taking legal action against Universal Music Group. In a pre-action petition, he accuses UMG and Spotify of artificially boosting Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us."

This earned mixed reactions from social media users and peers. While some think Drake has the potential to change the music industry for the better, others think the filing made him look bitter and jealous of Kendrick's success. "I know that n**** Drake ain’t out here suing n****s," Soulja Boy said during another fiery stream. "Ain’t no way. I told y’all, you see the n**** Plies start suing a n****…"

