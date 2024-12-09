Soulja Boy Claims That Celebrities Are Being Targeted Amid Jay-Z & Diddy Drama

Is there a conspiracy at play?

The sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy took the pop culture landscape by storm on Sunday night (December 8), and it's hard not to think about it when recent examples of celebrity conversations pop up. In a key example of this, Soulja Boy's recent rant about how the powers that be allegedly target famous people feels eerily connected to this legal upheaval. Of course, these are all just allegations at the end of the day. Still, context and cultural atmosphere inform a lot of Soulja's statements, whether viewed through the lens of Black art or commercial exploitation as a whole.

"When you in this industry, bro, you got to stand on business," Soulja Boy's rant began, which is one of a few recent comments on legal hip-hop fare. "They gon' lie on your name, n***a. They gon' try to take you down, n***a, they don't want to see us winning, they don't want to see us having this money. When you in this rap industry, when you a celebrity, you a target, n***a. Know what I'm saying? But I love all my fans, I do this s**t for my fans, though, I don't give a f**k. I've been standing on business, I already know. Me becoming famous, I already knew I was sacrificing the regular life. I already knew what time it was. You feel me?"

Soulja Boy Seems To Reference Jay-Z & Diddy Drama In Recent Rant

However, Soulja Boy has some legal trouble of his own to deal with, as a sexual abuse lawsuit against him will reportedly move forward. His former personal assistant and ex girlfriend's suit will see its day in court following a judge's decision. For those unaware, the rapper's legal team sought to dismiss the filing, which includes allegations of sexual abuse, gender violence, hostile work environment, and negligence.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop world continues to react to the Jay-Z and Diddy situation with even stronger or harsher words than what Soulja Boy relayed. In this period of strife and confusion, it's always important to keep our eye on legal updates and the laws that will provide true accountability and justice... On occasion. We'll see how else this scandal will develop.