Soulja Boy Sexual Abuse Lawsuit To Move Forward After New Court Decision

An update to a lengthy legal battle.

Soulja Boy’s former personal assistant (and ex-girlfriend) took a small victory in court on Wednesday when a judge ruled her lawsuit against him can move forward. Santa Monica Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein denied a motion by Soulja Boy’s attorneys to dismiss multiple causes of action in the lawsuit brought by the plaintiff, including gender violence, a hostile work environment and negligence. She alleges she was sexually abused by the rapper over a period of nearly two years. The former assistant, whose identity is concealed under the "Jane Doe" name, originally filed her lawsuit in 2021.

“Way [Soulja Boy] seems to contend that he owes plaintiff no duties outside the employment relationship.” Epstein wrote. “The court is not sure what defendant means. If defendant means that he did not owe plaintiff a duty not to sexually assault her, the argument is frivolous. If it is something else, the court does not know what it is. Similarly meritless is the argument that the sexual assault had nothing to do with gender,” he continued.

Lawsuit Against Soulja Boy Will Move Forward Thanks To New Ruling

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Soulja Boy performs at halftime of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Jane Doe alleged that she endured severe sexual, physical, and emotional abuse while working for him from late 2018 through much of 2020. The claims include sexual battery, physical assault, false imprisonment and withholding wages. She alleged that much of her work during the 18-month employment period went uncompensated.