Soulja Boy Sexual Abuse Lawsuit To Move Forward After New Court Decision

Soulja Boy’s former personal assistant (and ex-girlfriend) took a small victory in court on Wednesday when a judge ruled her lawsuit against him can move forward. Santa Monica Superior Court Judge Mark H. Epstein denied a motion by Soulja Boy’s attorneys to dismiss multiple causes of action in the lawsuit brought by the plaintiff, including gender violence, a hostile work environment and negligence. She alleges she was sexually abused by the rapper over a period of nearly two years. The former assistant, whose identity is concealed under the "Jane Doe" name, originally filed her lawsuit in 2021.
“Way [Soulja Boy] seems to contend that he owes plaintiff no duties outside the employment relationship.” Epstein wrote. “The court is not sure what defendant means. If defendant means that he did not owe plaintiff a duty not to sexually assault her, the argument is frivolous. If it is something else, the court does not know what it is. Similarly meritless is the argument that the sexual assault had nothing to do with gender,” he continued.
Lawsuit Against Soulja Boy Will Move Forward Thanks To New Ruling
Jane Doe alleged that she endured severe sexual, physical, and emotional abuse while working for him from late 2018 through much of 2020. The claims include sexual battery, physical assault, false imprisonment and withholding wages. She alleged that much of her work during the 18-month employment period went uncompensated.
According to the suit, Doe’s duties included cooking and bringing food and snacks to Soulja Boy, carrying personal belongings or luggage, styling his hair, driving him and handling travel plans. The rapper paid her $500 weekly, per the filing. Additionally, Doe claims she worked seven days a week, 20 hours daily. She stated that the abuse began shortly after Soulja Boy hired her. It escalated into a pattern of violence and included instances where she was locked in a room without basic necessities. Soulja Boy has denied the allegations, calling them "untrue" through his representatives. However, the plaintiff’s legal team have argued that the treatment left her "physically and emotionally traumatized," opting to seek accountability through the legal process. This latest development in Soulja Boy's case comes shortly after he mocked both Drake and Plies for recent legal actions they've taken. There is not yet a trial date.