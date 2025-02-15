Soulja Boy Ruthlessly Mocks Lil Yachty For Discussing Drake’s Rumored “Super Soak” Diss

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: In this image released on October 15, 2024, Soulja Boy performs onstage during the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai's Beach Club Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Soulja Boy is not happy with Lil Yachty.

It's no secret that Soulja Boy isn't a huge fan of Drake, and last summer, it was speculated that the Toronto rapper took a shot at him on his song "Super Soak" with Lil Yachty. Unsurprisingly, this earned a big reaction from the "Crank That" artist, who immediately took to social media to weigh in. He made it clear that he didn't appreciate the apparent sub, and instructed Drizzy to back off.

"Drake, you up here talkin’ about some S.O.D. super soak," he began on Instagram Live. "Boy, stop playin wit me, boy. That better be a f*cking shout out, n***a." He didn't stop there, however. He went on to issue what sounded like a threat. "This your first and only warning [...]," he said. "This not gon’ be the best idea for you, family." During his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay, Lil Yachty discussed the debacle, claiming that the whole thing confused him.

Soulja Boy & Drake's Beef

"I don't know why he thought [Drake dissed him]. It was so ignorant," Lil Yachty began. "It was like completely, it was clearly showing love. Soulja's so interesting because he knows I was the biggest Soulja Boy fan ever. Like my entire life, and I was always open about that. But I think he was going at Drake, he wasn't going at me... That song was clearly love to him, it was no way a diss. I don't understand his logic on that song. But shout out to Soulja Boy, man, I think Soulja Boy is a unique guy."

Soulja Boy wasted no time, and immediately hopped on Instagram Live to fire back. In a clip from the stream, he mocked Lil Yachty's voice, and expressed how frustrated he is that fellow artists continue to discuss him on the internet. "Lil Yachty man, you paint your toenails and your fingernails, and you're lame as hell," the performer added.

