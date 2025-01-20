Soulja Boy Drops Explosive Rant About Drake

Soulja Boy and Drake's beef adds its latest context over the weekend with Soulja Boy ranting about the 6 God on Livestream. The reason for the rant appears to stem from Drake fans' thoughts on Draco performing at Donald Trump's Crypto Ball. Parading around his home, Soulja Boy calls Drizzy a "b*tch" and warns him that "he can't come to America." At the beginning of the clip, Soulja says, "Drake, you a b*tch, boy. You can't even come to America and talk to the president, f*ck boy. Stay in Canada, where your b*tch belongs at."

Soulja Boy continued by asking his followers who they believe won the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. He also criticized fans, comparing them to Drake, who recently filed a federal lawsuit against Universal Music Group. "Ya'll the type of people that sue people, like Drake. Y'all the type of people that lose a rap battle and sue like Drake."

Soulja Boy Goes At Drake Again In New Rant

Soulja Boy went off on Drake 😳 pic.twitter.com/OCXnPy1pR3 — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) January 19, 2025

The tension between Soulja and Drake has been simmering for years, marked by sporadic outbursts and accusations. In January 2025, Soulja Boy took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his discontent, stating, "Time to disappear. PS Drake u went out sad." This remark was part of a broader commentary on global events, including the devastating wildfires in Southern California. The roots of their discord trace back to a 2019 interview on The Breakfast Club, where Soulja Boy accused Drake of copying his style, particularly highlighting similarities between his 2007 track "What's Hannenin" and Drake's "Miss Me."