Soulja Boy Randomly Calls Out Drake Again And Fans Have No Idea Why

Mar 15, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Soulja Boy attends an NBA game between the Chicago Bulls and the LA Clippers at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Drake hasn't ever really responded to Soulja Boy's constant attacks, but for some reason, Soulja's still cranking out rants.

Soulja Boy is looking to change his luck in 2025 following his sexual assault lawsuit, and for some reason, he thinks Drake is one way to do it. Rather than doing something new to manifest a better year, he went back to one of his tried and true rant formulas.

The Chicago-born and Atlanta-raised rapper recently took to Twitter to pop off on the 6ix God once more, as caught by AkademiksTV on the social media platform. It seems like he deleted the post, though, as it's not up on his page at press time.

"You a b*** a** n***a," Soulja Boy ranted against Drake online, unless this is a fake screenshot. "Keep playing with me im gon show yo p***y a** n***a."

Fans have no idea why this came back up, where it could lead, or whether or not Soulja actually expects Drizzy to respond. He hasn't really engaged with anything either online or on wax relating to the "Crank Dat" hitmaker, and we doubt things will change much with this latest Twitter rant, however strongly Soulja words it.

Soulja Boy Drake Beef

For those unaware, Soulja Boy and Drake have a weird relationship. They have collaborated in the past and also had some praise for one another over the years, but the former draws a lot of headlines whenever he calls the latter out for whatever reason.

You will find plenty of examples of this throughout their careers, such as Soulja's viral interview with The Breakfast Club in which he says The Boy copied him on multiple occasions. But you will also find plenty of more amicable moments, homages, and instances of praise, so things are still very bizarre.

Most recently, Soulja Boy and Drake's rumored rift has "Super Soak" to thank. The OVO mogul's leaked track with Lil Yachty supposedly saw him diss Soulja, but Yachty dismissed this notion despite his outraged response to the alleged subliminal.

We will see if either artist explains any of this or if it's all just for the clout. Of course, we doubt we will ever get such an easy breakdown, but all that could change.

