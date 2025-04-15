Soulja Boy Questions His Sexual Assault Accuser's Motive After She Wins $4 Million Lawsuit

Soulja Boy went off on the woman who successfully sued him with allegations of sexual assault during a recent broadcast on Instagram Live. In doing so, he maintained his innocence in the situation and accused her of trying to "scam" him. “Go tell the police to come lock me up b***h, if I touched your a*s b***h," Soulja says in the video. "Lying-a*s b***h. Ain’t nobody touched your funky a*s, b***h. Who the f**k want money for being sexually assaulted? Who the f**k want some money for that? B***h go lock the n***a up. That’s how you know this s**t a scam. The system is broken."

The alleged victim's attorney, Ronald Zambrano, has since provided XXL with a statement in response to Soulja Boy's rant. He wrote: "[Soulja Boy] unsurprisingly omits there was a criminal investigation connected with the same conduct. Our client did want him locked up and gave law enforcement the same evidence back in 2021. But it’s not up to her to force the DA to do their job and actually file criminal charges. The DA made the decision and declined to do so. Unfortunately, this is an example of why some share a view that California is soft on crime."

Soulja Boy's Allegations

The woman in question originally filed her lawsuit anonymously back in 2021, citing allegations of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and much more. The proceedings finally came to an end, last week, with a court awarding her $4.25 million.