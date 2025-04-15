Soulja Boy Questions His Sexual Assault Accuser's Motive After She Wins $4 Million Lawsuit

BY Cole Blake 450 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Soulja Boy in attendance during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
The alleged victim was awarded $4.25 million, last week, for filing a lawsuit against Soulja Boy with numerous allegations.

Soulja Boy went off on the woman who successfully sued him with allegations of sexual assault during a recent broadcast on Instagram Live. In doing so, he maintained his innocence in the situation and accused her of trying to "scam" him. “Go tell the police to come lock me up b***h, if I touched your a*s b***h," Soulja says in the video. "Lying-a*s b***h. Ain’t nobody touched your funky a*s, b***h. Who the f**k want money for being sexually assaulted? Who the f**k want some money for that? B***h go lock the n***a up. That’s how you know this s**t a scam. The system is broken."

The alleged victim's attorney, Ronald Zambrano, has since provided XXL with a statement in response to Soulja Boy's rant. He wrote: "[Soulja Boy] unsurprisingly omits there was a criminal investigation connected with the same conduct. Our client did want him locked up and gave law enforcement the same evidence back in 2021. But it’s not up to her to force the DA to do their job and actually file criminal charges. The DA made the decision and declined to do so. Unfortunately, this is an example of why some share a view that California is soft on crime."

Read More: Soulja Boy Questions His Alleged Net Worth And Seeks Appeal After Sexual Battery Verdict

Soulja Boy's Allegations

The woman in question originally filed her lawsuit anonymously back in 2021, citing allegations of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and much more. The proceedings finally came to an end, last week, with a court awarding her $4.25 million.

The Instagram Live antics aren't the first time Soulja Boy has addressed the verdict. After the jury came to its decision, Soulja read a statement off of his phone in the courtroom. "Today, I stand before you deeply disappointed in the verdict delivered in my case," he said. "I firmly believe that the decision made in court was not based on facts or substantial evidence, but rather on factors were outside of my control. The truth was overshadowed by individuals such as the jury who were not present during the events in question. And I feel that the system allowed external influences to shape the outcome."

Read More: Soulja Boy Compares Himself To Diddy & Jay-Z After Sexual Battery Accuser Is Awarded $4 Million

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Soulja Boy Compares Diddy Jay-Z Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy Compares Himself To Diddy & Jay-Z After Sexual Battery Accuser Is Awarded $4 Million 1101
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 52.0K
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers Music Soulja Boy Embarrassed By Alleged Victim's Lawyer For Wearing "Fake Glasses" To Court In Sex Battery Case 1.8K
Soulja Boy Net Worth Appeal Sexual Battery Verdict Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy Questions His Alleged Net Worth And Seeks Appeal After Sexual Battery Verdict 1482