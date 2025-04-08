Soulja Boy Embarrassed By Alleged Victim's Lawyer For Wearing "Fake Glasses" To Court In Sex Battery Case

BY Cole Blake 299 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Soulja Boy in attendance during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Soulja Boy has been accused of alleged sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and more in the lawsuit.

The lawyer of the woman accusing Soulja Boy of alleged sexual abuse and assault went off on him during his latest appearance in court, as caught by Rolling Stone. The attorney, Ronald Zambrano, called out Soulja Boy for wearing “fake glasses” and a suit, labeling the move a weak attempt at appearing innocent. Instead, Zambrano described him as a ruthless boss who allegedly took advantage of his personal assistant.

“He raped her, he punched her, he kicked her, he cut her. He picked up and then slammed her, choked her, left bruises from squeezing her arm, he grabbed her head by a mirror and said, ‘No one will love you,’” Zambrano alleged. Jane Doe cried and wiped away tears as her attorney continued. “He pointed a Draco gun at her. He locked her in a room, threatened her family, threatened her, denied her food.” While sharing a series of text message exchanges between Jane Doe and Soulja Boy, Zambrano brought up “accountability.” He noted that his client admitted to smoking weed, occasionally having consensual sex with the rapper, calling other women “b*tch,” and more. On the other hand, Soulja, he argued, hasn't been honest with the jury.

Read More: Soulja Boy Mocks Blueface For Having To Pay His Girlfriend $123K Over Alleged Defamation

Soulja Boy's Allegations

“These are things that are not flattering. How embarrassing for her, but she still admitted it,” Zambrano said. “He’s owned up to nothing. Not one text message, not one photograph. He hasn’t owned up to one thing that doesn’t flatter him. It was an act, a four-week act with glasses and a suit. The act you’re being asked to buy, unfortunately, my client did buy it. It’s why she went back. … I ask that you don’t fall for the man sitting over there with fake glasses on trying to convince you he’s incapable of the bruises you’ve seen, the cuts you’ve seen, the text messages he sent.”

Jane Doe is seeking $73,620,000 in past and present damages for the alleged abuse. She originally filed the lawsuit back in 2021, citing allegations of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, unpaid overtime, and a hostile work environment. Soulja has maintained his innocence over the years. In court, his lawyer, Rickie Ivie, suggested the woman is only operating out of "jealousy, revenge and financial gain."

Read More: Soulja Boy Dodges Questions About Kidnapping And Sexual Assault Case

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images Crime Soulja Boy Sued After Woman Alleges Sexual Assault, False Imprisonment: Report 1.7K
Natalie Portman and Soulja Boy Visit MTV's "TRL" Life Soulja Boy's Ex Wins $10M In Damages From Assault Lawsuit Against Rapper 1238
Soulja Boy Denies Assaulting Woman Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy Vehemently Denies Assaulting Woman Suing Him During Trial 1027
Soulja Boy Confronts Allegations Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy Confronts Disturbing Sexual Assault Allegations During Trial 860