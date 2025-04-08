Soulja Boy Embarrassed By Alleged Victim's Lawyer For Wearing "Fake Glasses" To Court In Sex Battery Case

The lawyer of the woman accusing Soulja Boy of alleged sexual abuse and assault went off on him during his latest appearance in court, as caught by Rolling Stone. The attorney, Ronald Zambrano, called out Soulja Boy for wearing “fake glasses” and a suit, labeling the move a weak attempt at appearing innocent. Instead, Zambrano described him as a ruthless boss who allegedly took advantage of his personal assistant.

“He raped her, he punched her, he kicked her, he cut her. He picked up and then slammed her, choked her, left bruises from squeezing her arm, he grabbed her head by a mirror and said, ‘No one will love you,’” Zambrano alleged. Jane Doe cried and wiped away tears as her attorney continued. “He pointed a Draco gun at her. He locked her in a room, threatened her family, threatened her, denied her food.” While sharing a series of text message exchanges between Jane Doe and Soulja Boy, Zambrano brought up “accountability.” He noted that his client admitted to smoking weed, occasionally having consensual sex with the rapper, calling other women “b*tch,” and more. On the other hand, Soulja, he argued, hasn't been honest with the jury.

Soulja Boy's Allegations

A jury in 2023 said Soulja Boy owes a woman $472,000 for civil assault and kidnapping claims. Another jury will hear closing arguments today in a lawsuit from a woman who testified about similar abuse. Here’s Soulja, true name DeAndre Cortez Way, walking into court today. pic.twitter.com/UqudSlx4FV — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) April 7, 2025

“These are things that are not flattering. How embarrassing for her, but she still admitted it,” Zambrano said. “He’s owned up to nothing. Not one text message, not one photograph. He hasn’t owned up to one thing that doesn’t flatter him. It was an act, a four-week act with glasses and a suit. The act you’re being asked to buy, unfortunately, my client did buy it. It’s why she went back. … I ask that you don’t fall for the man sitting over there with fake glasses on trying to convince you he’s incapable of the bruises you’ve seen, the cuts you’ve seen, the text messages he sent.”

Jane Doe is seeking $73,620,000 in past and present damages for the alleged abuse. She originally filed the lawsuit back in 2021, citing allegations of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, unpaid overtime, and a hostile work environment. Soulja has maintained his innocence over the years. In court, his lawyer, Rickie Ivie, suggested the woman is only operating out of "jealousy, revenge and financial gain."