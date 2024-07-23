Soulja Boy Gets Major Win In Longstanding Assault Lawsuit That Led To Alleged Miscarriage

The hitmaker made one key decision to avoid massive financial trouble.

According to AllHipHop, Soulja Boy is avoiding forking out tons of money that stems from a previous lawsuit from a woman identified as Jane Doe. The "Crank That" hitmaker has dealt with his fair share of court battles so if you aren't up to speed on this one, we get it. But this update pertains to a case that has been going on since 2021. Doe filed a $10 million lawsuit against Soulja Boy for sexual, battery, assault, as well as infliction of emotional distress.

Making this even more of a bad look for the entrepreneur is that she claimed it led to a miscarriage back in 2015. In the original filing, Doe claimed that it happened after having a "simple conversation". Soulja Boy "quickly became irate and violent" and he punched her in the face and chest before collapsing to the ground and not being able to stand up. That is when the rapper supposedly began to kick in the stomach, which allegedly caused said miscarriage.

Soulja Boy's Decision Helps Him Avoid Paying $10 Million In Damages

Rapper Soulja Boy attends the 106 & Park pre-show before the BET Hip Hop Awards 2007 at the Atlanta Civic Center on October 13, 2007 in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Frank Mullen/WireImage)

Soulja Boy was going to have to pay this hefty $10 million lawsuit. The damages were $5 million for pain and suffering and then the other half for emotional distress. However, since he decided to attend a deposition before the end of this month, that judgement is being wiped. Soulja affirmed that he did none of the actions that he had been accused of. Doe did previously claim that he didn't attend a deposition, but that obviously turned out not to be the case.