Soulja Boy Sues Tasha K Over William The Baddest's Sex Allegations

William The Baddest had claimed in a Tasha K interview that he and Soulja Boy were in a sexual relationship, which the rapper outright denied.

Soulja Boy is officially taking one of his social media spats to court, as he recently sued Tasha K and William The Baddest for their claims about him on their episode of Unwine With Tasha K. Specifically, William claimed that he and Soulja were sexually intimate, allegations that the rapper was quick to deny online after the claims went viral. The Atlanta MC filed a lawsuit for defamation, sexual harassment, privacy rights violations, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and other claims, including one assumption that William violated an NDA by speaking on the matter. But again, that's just speculative at press time, as we don't know much else about what damages are at stake or about any other case details.

"I'm telling y'all I'm not, what the f**k do you want me to... What the f**k is wrong with y'all?" Soulja Boy responded to William The Baddest's claims, including those about his... member. "They saying, 'To the left.' Bro, anybody can go on OnlyFans and see that. Anybody can go on OF and see that, I got an OF page. What the f**k, that don't prove nothing, what the f**k is wrong with y'all? Aye, wait, wait, wait, keep it gangster: are y'all serious right now or are y'all trolling? Y'all serious? Oh, y'all deada**.

Soulja Boy Files Lawsuit Against Tasha K & William The Baddest

"Okay, on my life, God strike me down, send me to hell right now," Soulja Boy went on. "On my soul, on everything I love, that dude is lying. I could die right now today, God strike me down. I'll put it on my life, I'll put it on my life and soul, I'll put it on my heartbeat. That is not true, bro *laughs*.

"Nah, if that don't do it for y'all, I don't know what the f**k you want me to say," Soulja Boy concluded. "If you don't believe me after that, I don't give a f**k. I don't give a f**k, because it ain't... What's the big deal? What the f**k?" Elsewhere, he was just trolling some rap beef contestants, throwing shade at Drake. With this new lawsuit in mind, Soulja might become too busy in court to handle his other social media antics.