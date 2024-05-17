Soulja Boy Calls Cap On William The Baddest's Claims That They Were In A Relationship

Soulja Boy found himself caught in the middle of yet another social media firestorm this week after William The Baddest claimed to none other than Tasha K that they were in a relationship. Moreover, William went on to detail what kind of business they were allegedly up to, what the supposed dynamic was like, and accused him of furthering the bond. Of course, the Atlanta rapper was not happy at all with this, but compared to other combative responses that he's had for folks, this came across as much more dismissive and mocking. After all, he was laughing the whole thing off by the end, so at least things didn't get too confrontational.

"I'm telling y'all I'm not, what the f**k do you want me to... What the f**k is wrong with y'all?" Soulja Boy exclaimed. "They saying, 'To the left.' Bro, anybody can go on OnlyFans and see that. Anybody can go on OF and see that, I got an OF page. What the f**k, that don't prove nothing, what the f**k is wrong with y'all? Aye, wait, wait, wait, keep it gangster: are y'all serious right now or are y'all trolling? Y'all serious? Oh, y'all deada**.

Soulja Boy's Response To William The Baddest

"Okay, on my life, God strike me down, send me to hell right now," Soulja Boy continued. "On my soul, on everything I love, that dude is lying. I could die right now today, God strike me down. I'll put it on my life, I'll put it on my life and soul, I'll put it on my heartbeat. That is not true, bro *laughs*. Nah, if that don't do it for y'all, I don't know what the f**k you want me to say. If you don't believe me after that, I don't give a f**k. I don't give a f**k, because it ain't... What's the big deal? What the f**k?"

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy is still recovering from some serious online fallout. His social media feuding with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin over old tweets led to him disrespecting Metro's deceased mother on Mother's Day, which either side of the fanbase took strong issue with. All's fair in love and rap beef, but if it's over some petty Twitter stuff from over a decade ago, it seems like folks are less forgiving. Hopefully the next IG Live session doesn't go to those lengths.

