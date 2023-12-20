Soulja Boy's Baby Mother Denies Blueface's Allegations That They Slept Together

The Blueface and Soulja Boy beef is only a few days old but it's already gone to a variety of different places. It all began when Blueface claimed he could take Soulja in a Verzuz. The competition has become the defacto battlefield of rap in recent years. When Soulja clapped back claiming that all Blue could do in a Verzuz is play his song "Thotiana" five times in a row, things escalated. Now the two are allegedly planning a physical fight to settle their differences.

Blueface was originally the one to challenge Soulja Boy to a fight but it doesn't seem like he had to do much convincing. Shortly after Blue confirmed that a fight was in the works. That sparked even more debate and caused figures like Wack 100 to weigh in. While Wack came to Soulja's defense over the Verzuz debate, he made it perfectly clear he was taking Blue in a fight any day. Since then, the two rappers have been trading shots via their Instagram Live streams which culminated in Blueface claiming that he slept with Soulja's baby mama before she was his baby mama. Now she's responding to those claims. Check out her response below.

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Shuts Down Blueface

In a response she shared to Instagram, Soulja Boy's baby mama claps back at the allegations. "The statements being made about me are defamatory and false and my lawyers have sent a cease and desist to Blueface," her statement reads. Though she raised the stakes by involving lawyers in the process some fans are still taking Blue's side.

"For some reason I feel like she’s cappin and he did smash,but I could be wrong," one comment on the post reads. It's far from the only skeptical comment of the bunch. Others point out Blueface's long history of lying as compelling evidence for why his claim could be flat out false. Even Blueface's own mother popped up in the comments to give her take. She commented "Please don’t post no receipts cuz I’m tired son." What do you think of Soulja Boy's baby mother's response to Blueface's claims? Let us know in the comment section below.

