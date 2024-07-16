Soulja Boy Has A Harsh Message For Drake After Kendrick Lamar Battle

Soulja Boy is disappointed.

Soulja Boy has strong words for Drake after his highly publicized battle with Kendrick Lamar. Drake and Lamar have been taking shots at each other since the latter's now-infamous verse on Big Sean's "Control" released in 2013. Drake and J. Cole collaborated on "First Person Shooter," the hit single from Drake's 2023 album For All The Dogs. Lamar responded to claims of a hip-hop Big 3 on the Future & Metro Boomin track "Like That." The rest is history.

Soulja Boy, who has a new album set for release on July 28, took to X (formerly Twitter) to make his disappointment in Drake clear. His posts were met with a mixed response. Some shared their belief that Drake needed to take the loss. Others accused him of clout chasing, as his album is under two weeks away from release and controversy almost always sells. "This is what happens when you don't hop up out the bed and turn your swag on," said one Instagram user, referencing his 2008 hit.

Soulja Boy Is Disappointed In Drake's Battle Performance