DaBaby Responds To Soulja Boy Shade With The Perfect Meme

DaBaby responded to Soulja Boy's Instagram live shade. Soulja Boy has been in the news recently for several things. The most recent issue came up on his Instagram live stream, where he went on a lengthy rant against social media personality and comedian B. Simone. During the rant, he took a swipe at DaBaby, seemingly unprompted.

"You're mad because I turned you down [...] I'm not DaBaby," said Soulja Boy at the end of the clip. DaBaby responded to the comment on his Instagram story, posting a now-infamous still from Soulja Boy's 2019 Breakfast Club interview. The "Draaaake?" meme. Fans had thoughts on the interaction. "Please don’t unthaw DaBaby. He was doing good and being unproblematic," said one user. "Now Soulja, I don't think you want beef wit that man. Him and 50 neck and neck wit petty," said another user. "This ain't one you wanna play with, Soulja. DaBaby is everything he rap about," said a third.

DaBaby Responds To Soulja Boy Shade

Soulja Boy has had an interesting last few weeks. He took shots at Drake for "disappointing" him during the battle with Kendrick Lamar. Fans viewed it as an attempt to drum up publicity for his new album, which releases on July 28. Drake mentioned him, seemingly in response to Soulja's X rant, in an unreleased song with Lil Yachty, which Twitch streamer Kai Cenat previewed on Wednesday. In the same Instagram live stream as his B. Simone rant, Soulja mentioned that he couldn't figure out if Drake was "showing love" or dissing him.