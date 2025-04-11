Soulja Boy Questions His Alleged Net Worth And Seeks Appeal After Sexual Battery Verdict

Soulja Boy must cough up over $4 million to his former assistant following his civil lawsuit for alleged sexual battery's verdict on Thursday (April 10). The anonymous woman suing him initially asked for a much larger amount in damages. But the court did not find him liable enough to pay over $73 million. Nevertheless, this case opened up a discussion around Soulja's finances, which he spoke on in court shortly before the verdict, per reporter Meghann Cuniff. A lawyer asked him if his reported $100 million net worth was accurate, and he reportedly laughed and said, "Damn. Look, I don’t want to get y’all confused here in this courtroom."

Furthermore, the Chicago-born rapper couldn't specify the royalties he receives for his mega hit "Crank Dat." He reportedly claimed they reached up to $20 million in previous comments, but his finances are still allegedly faulty. "This trial has taken a lot of my money," Soulja Boy expressed concerning his civil lawsuit. "As far as lawyer bills. This whole trial’s been real costly." He also revealed he doesn't have health insurance and that he canceled various performances due to this legal matter.

What Was Soulja Boy Accused Of?

For those unaware, Soulja Boy's former assistant accused him of abuse, specifically making claims of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, and more in her civil lawsuit from 2021. The anonymous woman's allegations relate to alleged incidents in 2019 and 2020, all of which he denied. "I want to make it clear that I’m innocent," Soulja reportedly stated after the verdict. "I am committed to filing an appeal and fighting for the truth to be revealed. [...] Keeping these individuals anonymous while I’m forced to face public scrutiny creates an unequal playing field. I believe this entire process has been tainted by a system that is not designed to protect the rights of the accused."

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy will have to contend with this court-ordered payment as he deals with other rap beefs and sticky social media situations. While no one got exactly what they wanted out of this case, we will see how the near future develops these matters. After all, things could change very fast.