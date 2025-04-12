Soulja Boy Compares Himself To Diddy & Jay-Z After Sexual Battery Accuser Is Awarded $4 Million

BY Caroline Fisher 354 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Soulja Boy Compares Diddy Jay-Z Hip Hop News
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: In this image released on October 15, 2024, Soulja Boy performs onstage during the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai's Beach Club Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Soulja Boy was recently found liable for assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In 2021, Soulja Boy was sued by a woman claiming to have previously worked as his personal assistant. She accused him of sexual battery, sexual assault, false imprisonment, inflicting emotional distress, and more. They went to trial last month, and earlier this week, a jury found him liable for assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. As a result, he was ordered to cough up a whopping $4 million, according to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff.

Outside of court, Soulja Boy made it clear that he's not at all pleased with the verdict, reading a statement off of his phone. "Today, I stand before you deeply disappointed in the verdict delivered in my case," he said in part. "I firmly believe that the decision made in court was not based on facts or substantial evidence, but rather on factors that were outside of my control. The truth was overshadowed by the involvement of individuals such as the jury, who were not present during the events in question."

Read More: Soulja Boy Questions His Alleged Net Worth And Seeks Appeal After Sexual Battery Verdict

Soulja Boy Legal Trouble

Soulja Boy went on to argue that it was unfair that the woman was allowed to remain anonymous while he faced public scrutiny. He also suggested that external influences could have shaped the outcome of the trial. Upon returning home, the performer hopped on Instagram Live to rant about the verdict. He proclaimed his innocence and claimed that he's a target.

"They did the same sh*t with Jay-Z. They did the same sh*t with P Diddy, they did the same sh*t with everybody," he explained. "All my fans know what type of person I am, all my fans know how I get down. I'd never do no sh*t like that." Soulja Boy concluded by telling his haters to get their laughs out of the way. He also thanked his supporters for standing by him amid his legal woes.

Read More: Soulja Boy Accuser Awarded $4 Million In Sexual Battery Civil Case

[Via][Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Soulja Boy Net Worth Appeal Sexual Battery Verdict Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy Questions His Alleged Net Worth And Seeks Appeal After Sexual Battery Verdict 888
Soulja Boy Sexual Assault Accuser Testimony Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy’s Sexual Assault Accuser Delivers Emotional Testimony During Trial 865
Soulja Boy Accuser 4 Million Sexual Battery Civil Case Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy Accuser Awarded $4 Million In Sexual Battery Civil Case 2.3K
Soulja Boy Denies Assaulting Woman Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy Vehemently Denies Assaulting Woman Suing Him During Trial 1084