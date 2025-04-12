Soulja Boy Compares Himself To Diddy & Jay-Z After Sexual Battery Accuser Is Awarded $4 Million

In 2021, Soulja Boy was sued by a woman claiming to have previously worked as his personal assistant. She accused him of sexual battery, sexual assault, false imprisonment, inflicting emotional distress, and more. They went to trial last month, and earlier this week, a jury found him liable for assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. As a result, he was ordered to cough up a whopping $4 million, according to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff.

Outside of court, Soulja Boy made it clear that he's not at all pleased with the verdict, reading a statement off of his phone. "Today, I stand before you deeply disappointed in the verdict delivered in my case," he said in part. "I firmly believe that the decision made in court was not based on facts or substantial evidence, but rather on factors that were outside of my control. The truth was overshadowed by the involvement of individuals such as the jury, who were not present during the events in question."

Soulja Boy Legal Trouble

Soulja Boy went on to argue that it was unfair that the woman was allowed to remain anonymous while he faced public scrutiny. He also suggested that external influences could have shaped the outcome of the trial. Upon returning home, the performer hopped on Instagram Live to rant about the verdict. He proclaimed his innocence and claimed that he's a target.