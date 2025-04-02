Soulja Boy Confronts Disturbing Sexual Assault Allegations During Trial

In 2021, an anonymous woman filed a lawsuit against Soulja Boy, making several serious accusations against the rapper. She alleged that she experienced sexual battery, sexual assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and more while working as his personal assistant. Recently, he took the stand in his civil trial, vehemently denying the woman's allegation of sexual assault. “I asked her if she wanted to have sex, and she was engaged in it,” he stated. “She didn’t push me away or say stop, nothing like that.”
Soulja Boy was then asked whether or not he ever hit the woman in the face, busted her lip, or made her give him oral sex. “Of course not," he responded. "And that’s a disgusting allegation. It sounds crazy to me. I did not do that.” His attorney Rickey Ivie insisted the woman's allegations lacked any credible proof, claiming that her relationship with his client was completely consensual.
Soulja Boy Trial
Earlier in the trial, Soulja Boy denied ever getting violent with the woman despite sending her various disturbing text messages. The messages said things like "f*k U b**ch" and "I hope you die slow." Attorney Dean Aynechi asked him whether or not he believes it's acceptable to speak to women that way. He said "No." His testimony comes just a few days after the woman took the stand.
During her testimony, she recalled allegedly being trapped at the rapper's Malibu rental home. She alleged that she was not given food and that her personal belongings were confiscated from her. “I feared for my life,” she revealed. The woman also opened up about allegedly getting sexually assaulted by the performer. According to her, the alleged attack left her "in shock." On top of all of this, the woman alleges that she was never paid for her work, threatened with firearms, and more.