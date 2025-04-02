Soulja Boy Confronts Disturbing Sexual Assault Allegations During Trial

BY Caroline Fisher 689 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Soulja Boy Confronts Allegations Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 29: Soulja Boy performs during BET Experience 2024 Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Recently, Soulja Boy's accuser took the stand during a civil trial to recall him allegedly assaulting her, trapping her at his home, and more.

In 2021, an anonymous woman filed a lawsuit against Soulja Boy, making several serious accusations against the rapper. She alleged that she experienced sexual battery, sexual assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and more while working as his personal assistant. Recently, he took the stand in his civil trial, vehemently denying the woman's allegation of sexual assault. “I asked her if she wanted to have sex, and she was engaged in it,” he stated. “She didn’t push me away or say stop, nothing like that.”

Soulja Boy was then asked whether or not he ever hit the woman in the face, busted her lip, or made her give him oral sex. “Of course not," he responded. "And that’s a disgusting allegation. It sounds crazy to me. I did not do that.” His attorney Rickey Ivie insisted the woman's allegations lacked any credible proof, claiming that her relationship with his client was completely consensual.

Read More: Soulja Boy Vehemently Denies Assaulting Woman Suing Him During Trial

Soulja Boy Trial
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers
Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Soulja Boy in attendance during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earlier in the trial, Soulja Boy denied ever getting violent with the woman despite sending her various disturbing text messages. The messages said things like "f*k U b**ch" and "I hope you die slow." Attorney Dean Aynechi asked him whether or not he believes it's acceptable to speak to women that way. He said "No." His testimony comes just a few days after the woman took the stand.

During her testimony, she recalled allegedly being trapped at the rapper's Malibu rental home. She alleged that she was not given food and that her personal belongings were confiscated from her. “I feared for my life,” she revealed. The woman also opened up about allegedly getting sexually assaulted by the performer. According to her, the alleged attack left her "in shock." On top of all of this, the woman alleges that she was never paid for her work, threatened with firearms, and more.

Read More: Soulja Boy’s Sexual Assault Accuser Delivers Emotional Testimony During Trial

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Soulja Boy Denies Assaulting Woman Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy Vehemently Denies Assaulting Woman Suing Him During Trial 901
Soulja Boy Sexual Assault Accuser Testimony Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy’s Sexual Assault Accuser Delivers Emotional Testimony During Trial 819
Soulja Boy Civil Trial Sexual Assault Kidnapping Hip Hop News Music Soulja Boy Begins His Civil Trial For Alleged Sexual Assault, Kidnapping, And More 276
Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images Crime Soulja Boy Sued After Woman Alleges Sexual Assault, False Imprisonment: Report 1.7K