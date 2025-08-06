Soulja Boy Celebrates Release From Jail After Prosecutors Reject Gun Charge

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Soulja Boy attends the Fanfix Moxy Unleash Halloween Party 2024 at The Sunset Room at West Hollywood EDITION Hotel on October 30, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Fanfix + Moxy + Unleash)
Earlier this week, Soulja Boy was booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm after a traffic stop in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, Soulja Boy ran into some unexpected trouble during a traffic stop in Los Angeles. Reportedly, police found a gun in the vehicle he was a passenger in and booked him on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. It remains unclear exactly what prompted the traffic stop. Fortunately for him, however, he's now off the hook.

Reportedly, prosecutors decided not to pursue charges tied to the arrest. “A case was declined due to insufficient evidence,” a Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson told Rolling Stone. As a result, he was released from custody yesterday (August 5) just before 2 p.m.

Unsurprisingly, he rushed to social media to celebrate. "First day out," he wrote simply on his Instagram Story, per Hollywood Unlocked.

Soulja Boy Arrest

This was far from the first time Soulja Boy had a run-in with the law. Earlier this year, he went to trial over a lawsuit that was filed against him in 2021 by his former assistant. She alleged that she was subjected to sexual battery, assault, sexual assault, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and more while working for him.

"I vehemently and unequivocally deny these allegations. I am in contact with my legal team and the appropriate legal action will be taken against these lies," he declared shortly after the lawsuit was filed. He denied the allegations on the stand too, but ultimately, the court did not rule in his favor. Soulja Boy was found liable and ordered to pay the woman over $4 million in damages.

“Today’s verdict is just the beginning of justice for Soulja Boy’s victims, and other victims in the music industry,” her attorney said of the ruling.

"We maintain that the evidence does not support the verdict," lead defense attorney Rickey Ivie stated. "It is unfortunate that aspersions and misperceptions of a culture were allowed to influence the trial. Mr. Way fully intends to pursue his post-trial remedies and to fight for a just result in this case.”

