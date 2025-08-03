Soulja Boy Arrested In Los Angeles After Police Reportedly Found Gun During Traffic Stop

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 08: In this image released on October 15, 2024, Soulja Boy performs onstage during the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards at Drai's Beach Club Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas on October 8, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)
Soulja Boy was arrested in Los Angeles on Sunday morning for being a passenger in a car with a firearm. Details are currently sparse.

Soulja Boy was arrested after police reportedly found a gun during a traffic stop. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the rapper was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in Los Angeles.

During the stop, officers spotted a firearm in the car. Authorities took Soulja into custody and booked him on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. It's currently unclear what prompted the traffic stop in the first place and details about the firearm or whether anyone else was involved remain unclear as well. NBCLA first reported the arrest.

Soulja Boy has been arrested on gun possession charges multiple times over the last 15 years. In 2014, LAPD arrested him for possession of a loaded weapon, though he claimed that police did not have probable cause. In 2016, he was once again arrested for having a gun in his house, which violated the terms of his probation from his 2014 charge.

This trend has continued through the years, though it seemingly stopped over the last half decade.

Soulja Boy Arrested

Soulja Boy recently performed at SeaWorld with Bow Wow, as part of the popular theme park's Summer Concert Series. The series also included performances from Waka Flocka Flame, Fat Joe, and Ying Yang Twins.

The arrest is not the first time that Soulja Boy's had a run-in with the law this year. In April, he was found liable of sexual assault against a Jane Doe that sued him in 2021. The victim was awarded $4.25 million following the conclusion of the proceedings.

As of writing, we do not have more details on the circumstances surrounding his arrest or who the weapon belonged to. However, we will keep you updated as more information emerges.

