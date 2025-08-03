Soulja Boy Arrested In Los Angeles After Police Reportedly Found Gun During Traffic Stop

Soulja Boy was arrested in Los Angeles on Sunday morning for being a passenger in a car with a firearm. Details are currently sparse.

The arrest is not the first time that Soulja Boy's had a run-in with the law this year. In April, he was found liable of sexual assault against a Jane Doe that sued him in 2021. The victim was awarded $4.25 million following the conclusion of the proceedings.

Soulja Boy has been arrested on gun possession charges multiple times over the last 15 years. In 2014, LAPD arrested him for possession of a loaded weapon, though he claimed that police did not have probable cause. In 2016, he was once again arrested for having a gun in his house, which violated the terms of his probation from his 2014 charge.

During the stop, officers spotted a firearm in the car. Authorities took Soulja into custody and booked him on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm. It's currently unclear what prompted the traffic stop in the first place and details about the firearm or whether anyone else was involved remain unclear as well. NBCLA first reported the arrest.

