Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Nelly & Soulja Boy Under Fire For Participation In Donald Trump Inaugural Festivities

Various hip-hop artists are getting called out for seemingly celebrating Trump's return to the White House.

Various hip-hop artists are currently under fire for seemingly celebrating incoming President Donald Trump. Yesterday (January 17), the first-ever Crypto Ball was held in Washington, D.C. in honor of Trump's return to the White House. It featured performances from Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy. Social media users are calling the artists out for their apparent support for the U.S. President-elect, particularly since they've all denounced him in the past.

Back in 2017, Snoop pointed a gun at a clown dressed as the then-president in the music video for his song with BADBADNOTGOOD, "Lavender (Nightfall Remix)." In an interview with Billboard that same year, he revealed several of the problems he had with Trump, which included the "ban that (he) tried to put up; him winning the presidency; police being able to kill ... and get away with it (and) people being in jail for weed for 20, 30 years," per USA Today. As for Rick Ross, he shared his thoughts on those supporting Trump's bid for re-election in a video shared on social media last year.

Snoop Dogg Performs At Crypto Ball

Let’s make it clear, you vote for who you wanna vote for, it’s fine with me, but one of my homies, he was just like, ‘I can’t wait ’til Trump get back in here. He had a n**ga eatin’.' And I just don’t want nobody to be delusional," he said at the time. "You can’t be a delusional n***a. Did he have you eating or was it a nationwide, worldwide pandemic and you n***as stole the money?” In 2019, Soulja Boy slammed Kanye West for supporting Trump, claiming "that sh*t not right." The three rappers' performances took place amid reports that Nelly will take the stage at the Inaugural Liberty Ball on Monday.

Instagram users in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section have a lot to say about their participation in these inaugural festivities. While some are in full support of their decision, others are outraged. "I don't wanna hear none of these n***as crying when they find they've lost the support from the culture," one commenter writes. "This is so embarrassing," another says.

