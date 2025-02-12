Chrisean Rock Blasts Soulja Boy For Ruthless Tweet About Blueface’s Prison Stay

BY Caroline Fisher 232 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hollywood Unlocked's 2nd Annual Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: ChriseanRock and Blueface attend the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)
Chrisean Rock is fed up.

Chrisean Rock and Blueface have been through their fair share of ups and downs in recent years. Back in 2023, they welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Chrisean Jesus. A few months later, Blueface turned himself in for an alleged probation violation. He's been behind bars ever since, and Chrisean eventually ran into some legal issues of her own. In June of last year, she was arrested on a fugitive warrant while supporting Blueface in court. After a short stint in jail, she was released, and she now appears more committed than ever to keeping herself on the right track.

Earlier this week, however, Blueface's longtime foe Soulja Boy hopped online to joke about Blueface allegedly getting assaulted while in custody. “I heard you in jail getting r***d in the booty @bluefacebleedem,” he tweeted. This earned a fiery response from Chrisean, who made it clear that she didn't appreciate the diss. During a chat with her followers on Instagram Live, she went off on the "Crank That" performer, noting how Blueface is unable to fire back because he's in prison.

Why Is Blueface In Prison?

“Stop talking s**t about a n***a while they locked up. They locked up, let him be locked up,” she said. “When he told you pull up and he had no security, he was by himself in a Maybach, at the liquor store, on live, where [was] Soulja Boy?” Chrisean didn't stop there, however. She went on to note how Blueface is well taken care of in prison since he had money when he went in.

Chrisean Rock's latest rant comes shortly after a new photo of Blueface in prison went viral. The photo sparked a great deal of concern among fans this week, who noticed that he didn't look like himself. His manager Wack 100 cleared up the speculation during a conversation with TMZ. According to him, Blueface is simply adjusting to incarceration.

