Blueface Appears To Be In Good Spirits In New Picture From Behind Bars

A new picture of Blueface taken from behind bars has surfaced online. In the photo, he smiles while posing with someone who appears to be a fellow inmate. The rapper is currently serving a four year prison sentence after violating his probation.

When DJ Akademiks shared the picture of Blueface on Instagram, fans had plenty to say. "Social media ain’t been the same without him and chrisean rock," one user wrote. Another added: "This is Proof that Blueface really About that Life. Most rappers woulda been In Protective Custody, But Blueface In The General population Still reppin his set." One user noted how many artists have been dealing with legal trouble over the last year. "Rocky in prison, Younboy in prison, Lil Durk in prison, Blue face in prison, Melly in prison. 2025 is gone," they commented. Other fans joked about Blueface's tattoos. "Tattoo Artist: What you want ? Blueface: Turn me into a Chipotle bag on crip!!" one wrote.

Blueface Poses For Picture In Prison

One of the previous times a picture of Blueface surfaced from behind bars, it led to quite a controversy. In November, he shared that he got new face tattoos, which sent his mother, Karlissa Saffold Harvey, into a fury. “Your kids are suffering. Javaughn’s confidence has fallen and you play arts and crafts on your face is diabolical,” she wrote on social media. “Your half a father wasn’t as sad as you are right now. You better start praying and pull yourself together! You are more than a lame a** jail ninja. You a child of God and father of three.”