Karlissa Saffold Upsets Chrisean Rock With Claims Blueface's Babymother Smoke & Drank Entire Pregnancy

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 810 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
French Montana's Birthday Celebration
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Chrisean Rock attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)
Blueface's mother and baby mother continue to go at it.

Karlissa Saffold continues to rip Blueface's girlfriend Chrisean Rock on social media with the rapper's mother posting a lnstagram livestream. The clip include Saffold claiming that Rock was consuming alcohol and drugs while pregnant. With Blueface's high school diploma in the shot, Karlissa trolls Chrisean with allegations. This follows the two going at it last week. Saffold clowned Rock for driving around in a old school vehicle with Blueface's father.

Karlisa and Chrisean have been beefing since Blueface surrendered himself to Los Angeles authorities to begin serving a sentence over probation violation. Recently, the mother and baby mother exchanged words over Blueface's infant son being kissed on the mouth by Chrisean's cousin. Several images and videos have surfaced on social media of Chrisean Rock drinking and smoking while pregnant in the past.

More: Karlissa Saffold Slams Blueface's Dad & Chrisean Rock Over Filming Rapper's Baby

Karlissa Saffold Blasts Chrisean Rock With Claims Of Drug Use During Pregnancy

Fans would chime in on the issues between Blueface's family across social media. Addressing Karlissa, a fan commented, "Lady u need a life and help I don’t understand why your husband is till with u my fault I no why cause of the dollar yo ass get for going around speaking so bad on your grandson all bad things u have spoke on jr since he been on earth I need show u how be a real grandmother I wouldn’t want u around my baby as well I’m keep praying for u." Another fan commented, "Chrisean is your only relevance rn she not lying on u u r a clout chaser leave her alone!"

Blueface will be released from custody in the summer of 2025. However, official confirmation from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is pending. Despite the four-year sentence, Blueface's manager, Wack 100, has indicated that the rapper may not serve the full term. Citing time already served and potential for early release, Wack 100 suggested that Blueface could be released after serving approximately a third of his sentence.

More: Blueface’s Mom Goes Off Over Chrisean Rock Allegedly Using Substances While Pregnant

[Via]

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Zeus Network Presents Lemuel Plummer's Birthday Celebration Hosted By French Montana Music Blueface's Mom In Tears Over His Brother's Mental Health Issues, Chrisean Rock Fans Drag Her 9.4K
Image via HNHH Gossip Karlissa Saffold Left Frustrated As Fans Continue To Grill Her About Chrisean Jesus' Alleged Disability 1087
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams Gossip Karlissa Saffold Slams Blueface's Dad & Chrisean Rock Over Filming Rapper's Baby 969
Atlanta Black Pride Weekend Pure Heat Community Festival Pop Culture Karlissa Saffold Praises Chrisean Rock’s Parenting But Drags Rock’s Family Through The Mud 1057