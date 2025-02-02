Karlissa Saffold Upsets Chrisean Rock With Claims Blueface's Babymother Smoke & Drank Entire Pregnancy

Karlissa Saffold continues to rip Blueface's girlfriend Chrisean Rock on social media with the rapper's mother posting a lnstagram livestream. The clip include Saffold claiming that Rock was consuming alcohol and drugs while pregnant. With Blueface's high school diploma in the shot, Karlissa trolls Chrisean with allegations. This follows the two going at it last week. Saffold clowned Rock for driving around in a old school vehicle with Blueface's father.

Karlisa and Chrisean have been beefing since Blueface surrendered himself to Los Angeles authorities to begin serving a sentence over probation violation. Recently, the mother and baby mother exchanged words over Blueface's infant son being kissed on the mouth by Chrisean's cousin. Several images and videos have surfaced on social media of Chrisean Rock drinking and smoking while pregnant in the past.

Karlissa Saffold Blasts Chrisean Rock With Claims Of Drug Use During Pregnancy

Fans would chime in on the issues between Blueface's family across social media. Addressing Karlissa, a fan commented, "Lady u need a life and help I don’t understand why your husband is till with u my fault I no why cause of the dollar yo ass get for going around speaking so bad on your grandson all bad things u have spoke on jr since he been on earth I need show u how be a real grandmother I wouldn’t want u around my baby as well I’m keep praying for u." Another fan commented, "Chrisean is your only relevance rn she not lying on u u r a clout chaser leave her alone!"