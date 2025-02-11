Wack 100 Reveals The Truth About Blueface After Prison Photos Go Viral

Fans were extremely concerned about how he looked.

Blueface's talent manager/agent Wack 100 is providing some relieving information after he went viral earlier today. The "Thotiana" MC was trending on social media after he looked quite off in his latest prison photo. Overall, the distressed look in his eyes and a plethora of new face tattoos were leaving many fans worried. "I’m just saying... sadly, something happening behind them doors and it ain’t hard to tell. He fighting for his life, respect... The eyes always give it away," one IG user commented. "There ain’t a ounce of emotion behind those eyes 😢." another added.

However, Wack 100 says he couldn't be better right now, according to TMZ Hip Hop. He says they talk quite often and affirms he's in a healthy mental space. Moreover, he sounds focused on getting out of prison in a timely fashion. As for the facial ink, Blueface is getting them as he pleases. Wack's attributing the rapper's new look to "social experimentation" and an overall adjustment period for someone who isn't familiar with prison.

Why Is Blueface In Prison?

Thankfully, Blueface is getting some help navigating life behind bars by way of a close friend who's serving a life sentence. Additionally, Wack 100 says that he's got Piru/Blood members he knows overseeing things as well. You could say that Blue is getting celebrity-esque treatment, and you would be correct in thinking that. His fellow inmates apparently have a lot of respect for him for following prison code but also being quite the social butterfly.

However, Wack 100 says it hasn't been all sunshine and rainbows as Blue is in a level 3 facility for extra precaution due to his status. But for how prisons are known to be, its going just about as good as one could ask for. As it stands, the California native is in the midst of a four-year sentence for an assault charge from 2021. There is hope though that he gets out in the next few months, with June being the target. July is also being tossed around, but his set release date is for January 2026.

