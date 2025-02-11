Wack 100 Reveals The Truth About Blueface After Prison Photos Go Viral

Blueface's talent manager/agent Wack 100 is providing some relieving information after he went viral earlier today. The "Thotiana" MC was trending on social media after he looked quite off in his latest prison photo. Overall, the distressed look in his eyes and a plethora of new face tattoos were leaving many fans worried. "I’m just saying... sadly, something happening behind them doors and it ain’t hard to tell. He fighting for his life, respect... The eyes always give it away," one IG user commented. "There ain’t a ounce of emotion behind those eyes 😢." another added.

However, Wack 100 says he couldn't be better right now, according to TMZ Hip Hop. He says they talk quite often and affirms he's in a healthy mental space. Moreover, he sounds focused on getting out of prison in a timely fashion. As for the facial ink, Blueface is getting them as he pleases. Wack's attributing the rapper's new look to "social experimentation" and an overall adjustment period for someone who isn't familiar with prison.

Why Is Blueface In Prison?

Thankfully, Blueface is getting some help navigating life behind bars by way of a close friend who's serving a life sentence. Additionally, Wack 100 says that he's got Piru/Blood members he knows overseeing things as well. You could say that Blue is getting celebrity-esque treatment, and you would be correct in thinking that. His fellow inmates apparently have a lot of respect for him for following prison code but also being quite the social butterfly.