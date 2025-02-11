Blueface's Appearance Elicits Concern As New Photo From Jail Goes Viral

Blueface is currently serving a prison sentence due to an assault charge from 2021. Overall, his incarceration was a massive story when it happened. Of course, at the time, Blue was in a strange predicament with the mothers of his children. The artist was still with Jaidyn Alexis while him and Chrisean Rock were on bad terms. However, things quickly changed while he was locked up as the artist ditched Alexis, all while latching back onto Chrisean. During his incarceration, Rock has mostly remained quiet on social media, a far cry from the climate we experienced two to three years ago. Meanwhile, Blue can't make the news because he simply isn't front and center.

Recently, some new photos have been released of Blueface, and they are certainly eliciting some concerns from fans online. The artist appears to have gained weight and he also seems to have a plethora of tattoos that he didn't have before. Moreover, commenters could not help but notice that Blue has a look in his eyes that spells distress. After all, being in prison cannot be easy, for a myriad of factors.

When Is Blueface Getting Out Of Jail?

Blueface is set to be released from prison in January of 2026, although the artist himself claims he will likely be home in July of this year. There were hopes that he would be home back in September of last year, but that did not materialize. Needless to say, it is going to be interesting to see if the controversial L.A. rapper will be able to get off earlier than expected.