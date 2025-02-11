Blueface's Appearance Elicits Concern As New Photo From Jail Goes Viral

BY Alexander Cole 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams
Oct 22, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; American rapper Blueface attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Blueface has experienced some weight gain in prison and even his eyes appear to spell a bit of a troubling story.

Blueface is currently serving a prison sentence due to an assault charge from 2021. Overall, his incarceration was a massive story when it happened. Of course, at the time, Blue was in a strange predicament with the mothers of his children. The artist was still with Jaidyn Alexis while him and Chrisean Rock were on bad terms. However, things quickly changed while he was locked up as the artist ditched Alexis, all while latching back onto Chrisean. During his incarceration, Rock has mostly remained quiet on social media, a far cry from the climate we experienced two to three years ago. Meanwhile, Blue can't make the news because he simply isn't front and center.

Recently, some new photos have been released of Blueface, and they are certainly eliciting some concerns from fans online. The artist appears to have gained weight and he also seems to have a plethora of tattoos that he didn't have before. Moreover, commenters could not help but notice that Blue has a look in his eyes that spells distress. After all, being in prison cannot be easy, for a myriad of factors.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Super Bowl Halftime Show: The Best Moments

When Is Blueface Getting Out Of Jail?

Blueface is set to be released from prison in January of 2026, although the artist himself claims he will likely be home in July of this year. There were hopes that he would be home back in September of last year, but that did not materialize. Needless to say, it is going to be interesting to see if the controversial L.A. rapper will be able to get off earlier than expected.

When Blueface does come home, many will be curious to see his next steps. Will he live a quiet life with Chrisean Rock, or will the social media antics ramp back up again. No one knows for sure, although there is anticipating for whatever happens next. We just hope Blue takes care of himself behind bars.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Vs. The Culture: A Legacy Of L’s & Feuds

[Via]

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 783
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 680
BluefaceChriseanRock Relationships Blueface Explains Picking Chrisean Rock Over Jaidyn Alexis, Praises Her For Acting Foolish To Please Him 23.3K
Daniels Leather Fashion Show Relationships Chrisean Rock Moves Back Into Blueface's House, Wack 100 Hits Her With A Warning 7.4K