HoodTrophy Bino And Soulja Boy Flex With New Single "Broke Boy"

HoodTrophy Bino's flow is instantly recognizable. He sounds menacing yet nasally. He sounds alert, in so much he will take out hypothetical ops, but also slightly dazed. It's an interesting combination that really doesn't work on paper. Yet, on wax, it does. HoodTrophy Bino has found success with Soulja Boy in the past, and the two emcees decide to come together again on "Broke Boy." The song is one dimensional and aggressive, and both of them do their thing.

Soulja Boy takes control during the song's first half. He still has his distinct flow and cadence, and despite not saying anything of consequence, Soulja knows how to sound memorable. It helps that his voice contrasts radically with HoodTrophy Bino, who takes over during the second half. The flexing is on full display throughout, and the instrumental is as hard knocking as one would hope for. One could say it is an improvement over their previous 2025 release, "Spend Racks," which was also a fun listen. Maybe a HoodTrophy Bino and Soulja Boy collab tape is in our future.

HoodTrophy Bino And Soulja Boy Deliver A Banger

Quotable Lyrics:

Draco, I can't hang with these n**gas cuse they gon' tell

And my trap ten pounds and a digi scale

In a hellcat, n**ga I'm tryna duck twelve

Trapper of the year, last year sold a hundred bells