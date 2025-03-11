HoodTrophy Bino And Soulja Boy Flex With New Single "Broke Boy"

BY Elias Andrews 111 Views
hoodtrophy-binohoodtrophy-bino
HoodTrophy Bino and Soulja Boy bring out the absolute best in each other, and they prove it with this latest song.

HoodTrophy Bino's flow is instantly recognizable. He sounds menacing yet nasally. He sounds alert, in so much he will take out hypothetical ops, but also slightly dazed. It's an interesting combination that really doesn't work on paper. Yet, on wax, it does. HoodTrophy Bino has found success with Soulja Boy in the past, and the two emcees decide to come together again on "Broke Boy." The song is one dimensional and aggressive, and both of them do their thing.

Soulja Boy takes control during the song's first half. He still has his distinct flow and cadence, and despite not saying anything of consequence, Soulja knows how to sound memorable. It helps that his voice contrasts radically with HoodTrophy Bino, who takes over during the second half. The flexing is on full display throughout, and the instrumental is as hard knocking as one would hope for. One could say it is an improvement over their previous 2025 release, "Spend Racks," which was also a fun listen. Maybe a HoodTrophy Bino and Soulja Boy collab tape is in our future.

One could say it is an improvement over their previous 2025 release, "Spend Racks," which was also a fun listen. Maybe a HoodTrophy Bino and Soulja Boy collab tape is in our future.

HoodTrophy Bino And Soulja Boy Deliver A Banger

Quotable Lyrics:

Draco, I can't hang with these n**gas cuse they gon' tell
And my trap ten pounds and a digi scale
In a hellcat, n**ga I'm tryna duck twelve
Trapper of the year, last year sold a hundred bells

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
