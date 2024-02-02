Soulja Boy Continues The "Swag" Series With Its Sixth Installment

The First To Do It is something that Soulja Boy will always live by. While he might not be the originator of every hip-hop trend, he certainly deserves a lot of credit for what he has done. It does have less to do with lyricism and more so how to market yourself in a cutthroat industry. The Chicago, Illinois native has recently been in the news for things outside of music.

Over the past month, Soulja Boy has fallen into the deadly Blueface trap. He is someone else is making headlines for everything but his material. The reason these two are tangled up with one another because Blueface claimed he could out rap Soulja in a Verzuz battle. Since then, things have escalated quickly and they continue to beef into February.

Read More: That Mexican OT & DaBaby Seek Out Violence On "Point Em Out"

Listen To Swag 6 By Soulja Boy

However, we do not have an update on that conflict. Today is all about Soulja's newest project Swag 6. This is the sixth installment in the series, which began releasing onto streaming back in 2020 with the third tape. One thing all of these LPs have in common are loaded tracklists with one to no features. Unfortunately, this does not really lead to anything exciting. Still, if you want to check it out, use the links above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new album, Swag 6, by Soulja Boy? Do you think this is the best tape in the series, why or why not? What songs are you gravitating toward the most right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Soulja Boy. Finally, stay with us for the most informative project posts throughout the week.

Swag 6 Tracklist:

25 Drop Swag Like Me First Million You Ain't Bout That Action Back In My Bag Watch Me Do My Dance I Just Want To Get Away Dipset I Got Clientele I'm Big Draco Walk Down In Love With a Bad B**** More Money More Problems Ain't Worried Get That Money Trap Going Big Boy Crazy Eliantte 3333 Neck Hurt (feat. HoodTrophy Bino) Road Runner

Read More: Joe Biden Reportedly Thinks Donald Trump Is A "F*cking A*shole," Trump Advisor Responds