Soulja Boy Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To G$ Lil Ronnie Following Tragic Shooting

Yesterday, Soulja Boy took to get sentimental. On Instagram, he shared a touching message about the passing of his friend, G$ Lil Ronnie. He shared a series of photos featuring the two of them together, reflecting on their relationship in his lengthy caption. The rapper noted how G$ Lil Ronnie didn't deserve his untimely and tragic death, also revealing how hurt he is by all of this.

"Damn chuckie… where do I start," he began. "Man U was a real n***a I stamp it. Remember the first day we met? I said 'yeah I know who u is n***a' 'u been doing this rap sh*t' i wanted to meet Yayo and met u too and we created our own bond. Remember that night we set up in the vegas mansion all night pouring up telling them street stories man i remember it all and will never forget."

G$ Lil Ronnie Shooting

"I love u brudda fr, and im sorry u ain’t deserve this," he also added. "The streets ain’t real. Life ain’t fair. Remember we just went to the bet awards how lit we was like man we finally doing it we was almost there. I can’t type no more man this sh*t hurt me bad. RIP the best mf gambler in Texas!!!!!! 😢😢😢😢😔😔😔🙏🏾💔." Soulja Boy's post arrives just a few days after police confirmed that G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter had been shot and killed at a car wash in a suburb outside of Forth Worth, Texas.

Two suspects, Adonis Robinson and Jacoby Russell, were later identified. During a recent press conference, Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez said that the men are currently in hiding. He also asked the public for help finding them. He urged anyone with information pertaining to their whereabouts to come forward immediately. Furthermore, he said they're both wanted for capital murder.