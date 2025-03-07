Soulja Boy Shares Heartbreaking Tribute To G$ Lil Ronnie Following Tragic Shooting

BY Caroline Fisher 539 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Soulja Boy Tribute G$ Lil Ronnie Hip Hop News
Mar 15, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Soulja Boy in attendance during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Gary A. Vasquez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this week, G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter R'mani Sibley were fatally shot at a car wash.

Yesterday, Soulja Boy took to get sentimental. On Instagram, he shared a touching message about the passing of his friend, G$ Lil Ronnie. He shared a series of photos featuring the two of them together, reflecting on their relationship in his lengthy caption. The rapper noted how G$ Lil Ronnie didn't deserve his untimely and tragic death, also revealing how hurt he is by all of this.

"Damn chuckie… where do I start," he began. "Man U was a real n***a I stamp it. Remember the first day we met? I said 'yeah I know who u is n***a' 'u been doing this rap sh*t' i wanted to meet Yayo and met u too and we created our own bond. Remember that night we set up in the vegas mansion all night pouring up telling them street stories man i remember it all and will never forget."

Read More: Bhad Bhabie Gets Extremely Vulgar On Latest Diss Track For Alabama Barker And Soulja Boy

G$ Lil Ronnie Shooting

"I love u brudda fr, and im sorry u ain’t deserve this," he also added. "The streets ain’t real. Life ain’t fair. Remember we just went to the bet awards how lit we was like man we finally doing it we was almost there. I can’t type no more man this sh*t hurt me bad. RIP the best mf gambler in Texas!!!!!! 😢😢😢😢😔😔😔🙏🏾💔." Soulja Boy's post arrives just a few days after police confirmed that G$ Lil Ronnie and his five-year-old daughter had been shot and killed at a car wash in a suburb outside of Forth Worth, Texas.

Two suspects, Adonis Robinson and Jacoby Russell, were later identified. During a recent press conference, Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez said that the men are currently in hiding. He also asked the public for help finding them. He urged anyone with information pertaining to their whereabouts to come forward immediately. Furthermore, he said they're both wanted for capital murder.

Read More: Marlon Wayans Viciously Targets Soulja Boy On Country Diss Track

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
WGCI-FM BIG JAM 2010 Pop Culture Soulja Boy Claps Back At Boosie Online, "Don't Call My Phone B***h" 21.3K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1390
g$ lil ronnie Music Fort Worth Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie & His Five-Year-Old Daughter Reportedly Shot & Killed 12.5K
soulja boy Pop Culture Soulja Boy & Marlon Wayans Trade Even More Insults As Their Feud Intensifies 3.2K