Mother Of G$ Lil Ronnie's Daughter Claims There's A Conspiracy Around Their Horrid Murder

G$ Lil Ronnie was a Texas rapper specifically from Fort Worth known for hits like "Hoodfame Killuminati" and "Wops," but his career was sadly cut short. Two men reportedly shot and killed him and his five-year-old daughter, and both suspects are in police custody at press time. Reportedly, the mother of his daughter went on Instagram Live to specifically accuse Lil CJ Kasino of planning out a hit on Ronnie and their child and also criticize many people in the city of Houston. The confrontational message is a warning that this saga does not end here, and we hope that things don't escalate further.

"That was a paid hit on my motherf***ing baby and my n***a," the mother of G$ Lil Ronnie's daughter remarked. "And them h*es all gon' go. Everybody gon' lay around this b***h, I promise you. We ain't ducking no action. I'm ready to go. And f**k CJ. F**k a CJ Kasino. F**k all Kasinos, f**k every Kasino around this b***h. And f**k the whole entire – okay, I can't say that. I was gon' say 'F**k Houston,' but f**k some of you h*es in Houston. Not all of y'all, but some of y'all. F**k you talking about, I don't give a f**k. I ain't ducking no action. 'Cause y'all h*es didn't lose a daughter and a motherf***ing n***a. F**k you talking about? I did. Y'all didn't."

G$ Lil Ronnie Tribute

"Damn chuckie… where do I start," Soulja Boy said of G$ Lil Ronnie in a touching Instagram tribute post. "Man U was a real n***a I stamp it. Remember the first day we met? I said 'yeah I know who u is n***a' 'u been doing this rap s**t' i wanted to meet Yayo and met u too and we created our own bond. Remember that night we set up in the vegas mansion all night pouring up telling them street stories man i remember it all and will never forget. I love u brudda fr, and im sorry u ain’t deserve this. The streets ain’t real. Life ain’t fair. Remember we just went to the bet awards how lit we was like man we finally doing it we was almost there. I can’t type no more man this s**t hurt me bad. RIP the best mf gambler in Texas!!!!!"