Second G$ Lil Ronnie Murder Suspect Arrested In Fort Worth

The family and friends of G$ Lil Ronnie can have a little more piece of mind. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, they have arrested their second suspect in Jakobie Russell. This now ends the search as the only other man they were hunting down, Adonis Robinson, was arrested. He is 24 years of age and was detained in Livingston, Texas. As for Russell, though, he is 21. As it stands, he is in custody at the Lon Evans Corrections Center. Moreover, according to CBS News Texas Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez says Russell turned himself in.
He was brought in on three charges, including capital murder of multiple persons, assault causing bodily injuries, and assault of a pregnant woman. Adonis Robinson is also facing a capital murder charge. Overall, this is about as good of news as the loved ones of G$ Lil Ronnie could possibly receive at this moment in time. Tragically, he, along with his five-year-old daughter, R'Mani Sibley, were both fatally shot. The crime scene was a Slappy Car Wash in Forest Hill, a Fort Worth suburb.
Who Was G$ Lil Ronnie?
MedStar, who was also at the car wash confirmed that there were indeed two victims. Additionally, Forest Hill Police and the Fort Worth Fire Department responded to 911 calls about gunfire. For those wondering who the hip-hop community lost, here's what to know. G$ Lil Ronnie was a 30-year-old rapper from Fort Worth.
His music was more in the trap vein and quite a few hits under his belt. "Hoodfame Illuminati," "Wops," and "Count Up" were a few of his biggest tracks. The last time G$ Lil Ronnie dropped in terms of singles was in 2024, and for albums, 2023 with Literally. Of course, he was also a father, and from the outside looking in, a devoted one at that. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to those affected by this heart-wrenching tragedy.
