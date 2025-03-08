Second G$ Lil Ronnie Murder Suspect Arrested In Fort Worth

While nothing will bring back G$ Lil Ronnie, some justice is at least being served as police have detained both suspects.

His music was more in the trap vein and quite a few hits under his belt. "Hoodfame Illuminati," "Wops," and "Count Up" were a few of his biggest tracks. The last time G$ Lil Ronnie dropped in terms of singles was in 2024, and for albums, 2023 with Literally. Of course, he was also a father, and from the outside looking in, a devoted one at that. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to those affected by this heart-wrenching tragedy.

He was brought in on three charges, including capital murder of multiple persons, assault causing bodily injuries, and assault of a pregnant woman. Adonis Robinson is also facing a capital murder charge. Overall, this is about as good of news as the loved ones of G$ Lil Ronnie could possibly receive at this moment in time. Tragically, he, along with his five-year-old daughter, R'Mani Sibley, were both fatally shot. The crime scene was a Slappy Car Wash in Forest Hill, a Fort Worth suburb.

The family and friends of G$ Lil Ronnie can have a little more piece of mind. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, they have arrested their second suspect in Jakobie Russell. This now ends the search as the only other man they were hunting down, Adonis Robinson, was arrested. He is 24 years of age and was detained in Livingston, Texas. As for Russell, though, he is 21. As it stands, he is in custody at the Lon Evans Corrections Center. Moreover, according to CBS News Texas Forest Hill Police Chief David Hernandez says Russell turned himself in.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.