Fort Worth Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie & His Five-Year-Old Daughter Reportedly Shot & Killed

g$ lil ronnie
This is still a developing story, so details are scarce as of right now, but our thoughts go out to the loved ones of G$ Lil Ronnie.

2025 continues to get off to an incredibly rough start all around as local reports coming out of Texas say that rapper G$ Lil Ronnie is dead. Sources such as Dallas news station WFAA8 have not included the victims explicitly, simply stating that two people have been pronounced as killed. Multiple aggregators on social media however are revealing that he, along with his five-year-old daughter were fatally shot. The crime scene is a Slappy Car Wash in Forest Hill, a Fort Worth suburb. The news just began rolling in a couple of hours ago at the time of writing. MedStar confirmed that there are two victims, and they along with Forest Hill Police and the Fort Worth Fire Department were the ones to respond to multiple 911 calls about gunfire.

While more details are being collected by WFAA and others, fans are sending their condolences. "I’m sick to my stomach Man! My dawg rest easy Family. This is terrible," one IG user says. "This the most disturbing news I’ve heard all year. Rip to that innocent baby girl and her father 🙏🏽 lord fix it 😔" another adds. Fans are claiming that the daughter of G$ Lil Ronnie had just turned five as of yesterday, March 3. If that winds up being true, that makes this all the more heartbreaking and maddening.

Who Was G$ Lil Ronnie?

"His daughter just turned 5 yesterday too 💔… sh*t ain’t right," another vents. "Not the baby man damn. Streets aint got no code no more," one more says. Overall, this is just another tremendous loss for the hip-hop community. G$ Lil Ronnie was a local favorite thanks to tracks like "Hoodfame Killumanti," "Wops," "Crash Pt. 4," among others. He hadn't dropped an album since 2023's Literally and his last release overall was a single in 2024 called "Chase."

G$ Lil Ronnie was known for his authenticity and telling street tales with extreme precision. He was also a tremendous father from the looks of it. He shared a touching post about his daughter on Valentine's Day dubbing her "My Lil Valentines." "My BabyGirl Couldn’t Stand The Fact Her Friend Was Sad 😔 This Morning Her Daddy Couldn’t Make it to Donuts With Daddy This Morning So Yu Know We Let Her kno it’s Ok 2 Join us & She Can Snap it Up & That Changed her Whole Mood ❤️💙" he wrote. Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter.

