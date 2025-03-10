Mother Of G$ Lil Ronnie's Child Boasts About Burying Their Daughter In Gucci

Police apprehended both suspects in the tragic murder of a five-year-old girl and her father G$ Lil Ronnie, whom suspects gunned down at a Texas car wash last week. However, the case's developments made headlines not for the updates, but for how loved ones reacted to them. Shamon Jones, the mother of Ronnie's child, reportedly took to Instagram Live and did not share much emotion about her daughter and her father's deaths. Apparently, she will bury the five-year-old in a custom Gucci outfit, whereas Ronnie will don a custom ensemble from Prada. Jones also reportedly remarked that her daughter's death isn't what upsets her, but rather how she died.

"That was a paid hit on my motherf***ing baby and my n***a," the mother of G$ Lil Ronnie's daughter exclaimed on the social media platform a few days ago. "And them h*es all gon' go. Everybody gon' lay around this b***h, I promise you. We ain't ducking no action. I'm ready to go. And f**k CJ. F**k a CJ Kasino. F**k all Kasinos, f**k every Kasino around this b***h. And f**k the whole entire – okay, I can't say that. I was gon' say 'F**k Houston,' but f**k some of you h*es in Houston. Not all of y'all, but some of y'all. F**k you talking about, I don't give a f**k. I ain't ducking no action. 'Cause y'all h*es didn't lose a daughter and a motherf***ing n***a. F**k you talking about? I did. Y'all didn't."

Who Was G$ Lil Ronnie?

For those unaware, G$ Lil Ronnie was a rapper from Fort Worth, Texas who had strong bonds with Soulja Boy and many other MCs. A woman that folks accused of aiding in his and his daughter's murder spoke out online, denying any involvement and condemning the horrible act.