Jackilyn Martinez
- MusicSoulja Boy's Baby Mama Tracked Down Blueface To Deliver Lawsuit Ahead Of His ArrestJackilyn Martinez is suing Blueface for accusing her of sleeping with him the day before her baby shower.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSoulja Boy's Baby Mother Taking Anxiety & Insomnia Meds Amid Blueface LawsuitThe hate Jackilyn Martinez has been dealing with online has been taking a toll on her mental health.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsSoulja Boy & His GF Jackie Share Maternity Pics On InstagramSoulja Boy and his girlfriend, Jackilyn Martinez, look beautiful in their new maternity photos.By Cole Blake