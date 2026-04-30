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North West Unveils New Merch Ahead Of “N0rth4evr” Release
12-year-old North West is currently preparing to drop her long-awaited debut EP, "N0rth4evr," which is slated for release on May 1.
By
Caroline Fisher
April 30, 2026