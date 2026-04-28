North West Reveals Cover Art & Release Date For Debut EP

BY Alexander Cole
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PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Kim Kardashian and North West are seen during the Paris Fashion Week on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
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North West is going to be dropping a new EP, and fans finally now have some cover art, as well as a release date.

North West has been showcasing her talents as a producer as of late. Overall, her music very much centers itself within the current underground meta. Distorted hyperpop sounds that sound great with an absurd amount of autotune over the top. Her beats have been used by other artists, and there is no denying that she has a bright future ahead of her.

Her father is one of the most talented producers of all-time, so it just makes sense that she would have some chops as well. With that being said, many have wondered whether or not North would ever drop a project.

Well, we now have our answer. On Friday, May 1, North West will be coming through with her debut EP N0rth4evr. This EP is going to come with six tracks, and it also comes with some black metal-inspired cover art. Clearly, North has a very distinct aesthetic in mind going into this.

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North West Set To Drop New EP

One has to wonder what kind of features North West will have on this album. Of course, there is always the possibility that she handles this album completely solo. After all, it is her debut, and there are only six tracks here. However, if she does decide to put some features on the album, then we will likely see some interesting names.

For instance, there is Lil Novi, Lil Wayne's son, who is tapped into the underground scene. He has used North's beats in the past, and these two would be natural collaborators. Meanwhile, there is always the possibility that North is able to get her father on the album.

Either way, the anticipation for this new project is mounting, and we are excited to see and hear what North comes up with. She is still young and has a long career ahead of her. No matter what, this is a big step for her, and there is no doubt that her debut is highly anticipated.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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