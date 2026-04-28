North West Reveals Cover Art & Release Date For Debut EP

North West has been showcasing her talents as a producer as of late. Overall, her music very much centers itself within the current underground meta. Distorted hyperpop sounds that sound great with an absurd amount of autotune over the top. Her beats have been used by other artists, and there is no denying that she has a bright future ahead of her.

Her father is one of the most talented producers of all-time, so it just makes sense that she would have some chops as well. With that being said, many have wondered whether or not North would ever drop a project.

Well, we now have our answer. On Friday, May 1, North West will be coming through with her debut EP N0rth4evr. This EP is going to come with six tracks, and it also comes with some black metal-inspired cover art. Clearly, North has a very distinct aesthetic in mind going into this.

North West Set To Drop New EP

One has to wonder what kind of features North West will have on this album. Of course, there is always the possibility that she handles this album completely solo. After all, it is her debut, and there are only six tracks here. However, if she does decide to put some features on the album, then we will likely see some interesting names.

For instance, there is Lil Novi, Lil Wayne's son, who is tapped into the underground scene. He has used North's beats in the past, and these two would be natural collaborators. Meanwhile, there is always the possibility that North is able to get her father on the album.