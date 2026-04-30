Every Hip-Hop Album Dropping In May 2026

Hip-hop has had a solid start to 2026. Some massive albums have dropped so far, including J. Cole's The Fall-Off and A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb. However, May is set to be the biggest month of the year thanks to upcoming releases from some of the biggest heavyweights of the genre.
For instance, tomorrow, we will be getting a debut EP from North West. Meanwhile, Isaiah Rashad is gearing up to release It's Been Awful on Friday. Two weeks later, Drake will be dropping ICEMAN. Artists like JPEGMAFIA, Lucki, Black Milk, BNYX, and many others are expected to drop as well.
Thankfully, Kurrco came through with an extensive list last night, detailing all of the upcoming releases throughout the month of May. While their may be some surprises along the way, below, you will find everything that has been announced.
A Big Month For Hip-Hop
If all of these albums drop on time, then there is no denying that May is going to be a very special month for rap music. Hopefully, the biggest albums are able to deliver what's been promised.
Full List:
- Drake — ICEMAN
- LUCKI — Drgs R Bad + DaysB4Bad
- Isaiah Rashad — IT'S BEEN AWFUL
- A$AP Rocky — DON'T BE DUMB: DISC 2 (?)
- JPEGMAFIA — EXPERIMENTAL RAP
- BNYX® — GENESIS FM
- Latto — Big Mama
- Chris Brown — BROWN
- 6LACK — Love is the New Gangsta
- North West — n0rth4evr
- GIVĒON — BELOVED: ACT II
- prettifun — Pretti Loves U 2
- Thaiboy Digital & swedm® — Paradise
- Lil Tjay — They Just Ain't You
- Edward Skeletrix — Body of Work
- PlaqueBoyMax — Crash Dummy
- PARTYOF2 — AMERIKA’S NEXT TOP PARTY! (EXTENDED CUT)
- French Montana & Max B — Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers
- Lord Sko & Statik Selektah — Elevator Music
- Mach-Hommy — 5786 AM: Easy Listen (?)
- Luh Tyler — Destined For Greatness
- Boldy James & Real Bad Man — Adu 3 (Vinyl excl.)
- Black Milk — CEREMONIAL
- Kenny Mason — BULLDAWG
- Skrilla — Z
- Jay Montana — Montana 3
- AZ — Doe Or Die III
- Nick Grant — Smile
- B.o.B. — The Morning Bang
- Lucy Bedroque — c
- ApolloRed1 — DEMON HEART RADIO
- bleood — k*ll your idols (?)
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