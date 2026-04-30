Every Hip-Hop Album Dropping In May 2026

There are a plethora of hip-hop albums dropping in May of 2026, and today, we are providing a long list of those titles.

If all of these albums drop on time, then there is no denying that May is going to be a very special month for rap music. Hopefully, the biggest albums are able to deliver what's been promised.

Thankfully, Kurrco came through with an extensive list last night, detailing all of the upcoming releases throughout the month of May. While their may be some surprises along the way, below, you will find everything that has been announced.

For instance, tomorrow, we will be getting a debut EP from North West. Meanwhile, Isaiah Rashad is gearing up to release It's Been Awful on Friday. Two weeks later, Drake will be dropping ICEMAN . Artists like JPEGMAFIA, Lucki, Black Milk, BNYX, and many others are expected to drop as well.

Hip-hop has had a solid start to 2026. Some massive albums have dropped so far, including J. Cole's The Fall-Off and A$AP Rocky's Don't Be Dumb. However, May is set to be the biggest month of the year thanks to upcoming releases from some of the biggest heavyweights of the genre.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!