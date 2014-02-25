For those unfamiliar, B.o.B. is an emcee and musician born in North Carolina and raised in Georgia. He got his start when he was discovered by Brian Richardson in 2006, who eventually helped him ink a deal with Rebel Rock Entertainment.

His track "Nothin' On You" was his ticket to instant success, reaching number one in both the US and the UK. His other singles "Airplanes" and "Magic" also both made it up there in the charts. His debut studio album The Adventures Of Bobby Ray was released in April 2010 and reached No. 1 on the US Billboard charts.

He's since released two other albums, Strange Clouds and Underground Luxury, and is set to release an EP of only rock music. Stay tuned for updates, and hit up bobatl.com for more details.