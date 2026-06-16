Eve Delivers A Phenomenal Tiny Desk Performance

BY Alexander Cole
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Where The Party At Tour - Los Angeles, CA
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Rapper Eve performs onstage during the Where The Party At Tour at Intuit Dome on August 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
Eve appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk today as the famous publication pays homage to BET's influence for Black Music Month.

Let There Be Eve and Scorpion are classic albums in their own right. If you are an Eve fan, you probably have fond memories of these albums, which have endured for decades at this point.

While Eve hasn't always been active musically, she remained an essential influence in hip-hop. When NPR announced that its Black Music Month performances would be inspired by the influence of BET, it was clear that Eve needed to be included, by any means necessary.

Well, today, NPR and Eve blessed us with a Tiny Desk concert for the ages. Throughout the 22-minute run time of the performance, Eve gave us seven songs, many of which were some of her biggest hits.

The band arrangements were fresh, while Eve delivered sensational performance after sensational performance. She seemed to be having some fun while performing, and that shone through the screen.

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Eve For NPR Tiny Desk

Eve's Tiny Desk Setlist:

  • “Satisfaction”
  • “What Ya Want”
  • “Gotta Man”
  • “Gangsta Lovin’ ”
  • “Let Me Blow Ya Mind”
  • “Tambourine”
  • “Who's That Girl”

In the comments section on YouTube, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, as fans remarked about just how underrated Eve truly is. "Man EVE is NOT mentioned in the best female MCs enough for me. She still got it," one commenter wrote. "I’m taking Eve over all of these new female rappers," said another.

It is always good to see artists get their flowers. Eve is someone who has been left out of some very important conversations, although this Tiny Desk concert should change that immediately.\

NPR Tiny Desk has been killing it this month. Jill Scott, Floetry, and Joe have been among some of the performers so far, and they have all done a fantastic job. We highly encourage you to check those out as well.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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