Eve Delivers A Phenomenal Tiny Desk Performance

Let There Be Eve and Scorpion are classic albums in their own right. If you are an Eve fan, you probably have fond memories of these albums, which have endured for decades at this point.

While Eve hasn't always been active musically, she remained an essential influence in hip-hop. When NPR announced that its Black Music Month performances would be inspired by the influence of BET, it was clear that Eve needed to be included, by any means necessary.

Well, today, NPR and Eve blessed us with a Tiny Desk concert for the ages. Throughout the 22-minute run time of the performance, Eve gave us seven songs, many of which were some of her biggest hits.

The band arrangements were fresh, while Eve delivered sensational performance after sensational performance. She seemed to be having some fun while performing, and that shone through the screen.

Eve For NPR Tiny Desk

Eve's Tiny Desk Setlist:

“Satisfaction”

“What Ya Want”

“Gotta Man”

“Gangsta Lovin’ ”

“Let Me Blow Ya Mind”

“Tambourine”

“Who's That Girl”

In the comments section on YouTube, the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, as fans remarked about just how underrated Eve truly is. "Man EVE is NOT mentioned in the best female MCs enough for me. She still got it," one commenter wrote. "I’m taking Eve over all of these new female rappers," said another.

It is always good to see artists get their flowers. Eve is someone who has been left out of some very important conversations, although this Tiny Desk concert should change that immediately.\