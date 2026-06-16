New York City Hip-Hop Anthems Surge On Spotify Following Knicks Championship

The New York Knicks are NBA champions, and now, New York City hip-hop anthems are having a major resurgence.

Needless to say, the city is feeling good about the big win. Hip-hop and New York City go together like bread and butter. New York's hip-hop artists have always repped the Knicks, and now, that synergy is coming together in a big way.

Now, the city is celebrating, and there is even a parade planned for Thursday. In the midst of all of this, New Yorkers are now playing various New York City hip-hop anthems on repeat. The Spotify stats back this up. Songs like "New York" by Fat Joe , Jadakiss, and Ja Rule have seen a 3000% increase in plays. Songs by Nas, Jay-Z , and Skyzoo are experiencing a similar phenomenon.

The Knicks were underdogs going into the playoffs, especially when you consider how they were down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round. However, they started to rattle off wins, and by the time they made the NBA Finals, it felt as though success was inevitable.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!