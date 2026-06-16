New York City Hip-Hop Anthems Surge On Spotify Following Knicks Championship

New York City is jumping right now as the New York Knicks have won their first championship in 53 years. The last time the Knicks won the championship was back in 1973, the same year that hip-hop was created.
The Knicks were underdogs going into the playoffs, especially when you consider how they were down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round. However, they started to rattle off wins, and by the time they made the NBA Finals, it felt as though success was inevitable.
Now, the city is celebrating, and there is even a parade planned for Thursday. In the midst of all of this, New Yorkers are now playing various New York City hip-hop anthems on repeat. The Spotify stats back this up. Songs like "New York" by Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and Ja Rule have seen a 3000% increase in plays. Songs by Nas, Jay-Z, and Skyzoo are experiencing a similar phenomenon.
Knicks Continue To Influence New York City Hip-Hop
Per Kurrco:
- “Blue and Orange Everything” — Skyzoo +35,210%
- “New York” — Fat Joe, Ja Rule & Jadakiss +3,695%
- “Welcome to New York (Dipset)” — Cam’ron, JAY-Z & Juelz Santana +3,485%
- “Heart of the City” — JAY-Z +715%
- “All the Way Up” — Fat Joe +630%
- “Empire State of Mind” — JAY-Z & Alicia Keys +615%
- “Ruff Ryders Anthem” — DMX +380%
- “NY State of Mind” — Nas +350%
- “Lean Back” — Terror Squad, Fat Joe & Remy Ma +291%
- “We Fly High (Ballin’)” — Jim Jones +119%
Needless to say, the city is feeling good about the big win. Hip-hop and New York City go together like bread and butter. New York's hip-hop artists have always repped the Knicks, and now, that synergy is coming together in a big way.
It just goes to show that culture and community last forever. After decades of pain and heartbreak, the Knicks are victorious, and it is bringing the city together.