New York City Hip-Hop Anthems Surge On Spotify Following Knicks Championship

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Finals-New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (L) holds the Larry O'Brien championship trophy as Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (R) holds the Finals MVP trophy after game five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
The New York Knicks are NBA champions, and now, New York City hip-hop anthems are having a major resurgence.

New York City is jumping right now as the New York Knicks have won their first championship in 53 years. The last time the Knicks won the championship was back in 1973, the same year that hip-hop was created.

The Knicks were underdogs going into the playoffs, especially when you consider how they were down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round. However, they started to rattle off wins, and by the time they made the NBA Finals, it felt as though success was inevitable.

Now, the city is celebrating, and there is even a parade planned for Thursday. In the midst of all of this, New Yorkers are now playing various New York City hip-hop anthems on repeat. The Spotify stats back this up. Songs like "New York" by Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and Ja Rule have seen a 3000% increase in plays. Songs by Nas, Jay-Z, and Skyzoo are experiencing a similar phenomenon.

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Knicks Continue To Influence New York City Hip-Hop

Per Kurrco:

  • “Blue and Orange Everything” — Skyzoo +35,210%
  • “New York” — Fat Joe, Ja Rule & Jadakiss +3,695%
  • “Welcome to New York (Dipset)” — Cam’ron, JAY-Z & Juelz Santana +3,485%
  • “Heart of the City” — JAY-Z +715%
  • “All the Way Up” — Fat Joe +630%
  • “Empire State of Mind” — JAY-Z & Alicia Keys +615%
  • “Ruff Ryders Anthem” — DMX +380%
  • “NY State of Mind” — Nas +350%
  • “Lean Back” — Terror Squad, Fat Joe & Remy Ma +291%
  • “We Fly High (Ballin’)” — Jim Jones +119%

Needless to say, the city is feeling good about the big win. Hip-hop and New York City go together like bread and butter. New York's hip-hop artists have always repped the Knicks, and now, that synergy is coming together in a big way.

It just goes to show that culture and community last forever. After decades of pain and heartbreak, the Knicks are victorious, and it is bringing the city together.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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