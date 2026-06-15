New York Knicks Celebrate NBA Title With Some Drake

Going into the NBA Playoffs, even the most delusional New York Knicks fan couldn't have predicted a championship. Especially not after going down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round. However, they fired off 13 wins in a row before defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals.

This was the team's first championship in 53 years, and for long-time fans, this is a euphoric feeling. The Knicks had been through the wringer, and now, they can officially call themselves champions again.

Celebrities were all over the locker room on Saturday night, including Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet. The long-time Knicks superfan could not contain his excitement as he danced with Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

Meanwhile, if you listen closely to the clip below, you can hear Drake's "Burning Bridges" being played in the background. Drake has always been a locker room favorite, and this was no exception.

Drake is The Soundtrack Of Champions

Drake's entire ICEMAN album is about what it's like to feel as though you have been counted out. For much of the season, the Knicks were considered to be a "mid" team. A team that would make the playoffs but wouldn't go much further than that. In the end, they proved everyone wrong.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are incredibly young. They blew double-digit leads in every single game and could not close out to save their lives. In a few years, it is very likely that they will become NBA champions as everyone on the team develops their game.