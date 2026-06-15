New York Knicks Celebrate NBA Title With Some Drake

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Finals-New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs
Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown reacts while being interviewed by broadcaster Ernie Johnson (L) during the championship celebration after game five of the 2026 NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
The New York Knicks triumphed over the San Antonio Spurs this weekend to claim the NBA Title, and Drake was part of the celebrations.

Going into the NBA Playoffs, even the most delusional New York Knicks fan couldn't have predicted a championship. Especially not after going down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks in the first round. However, they fired off 13 wins in a row before defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals.

This was the team's first championship in 53 years, and for long-time fans, this is a euphoric feeling. The Knicks had been through the wringer, and now, they can officially call themselves champions again.

Celebrities were all over the locker room on Saturday night, including Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet. The long-time Knicks superfan could not contain his excitement as he danced with Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

Meanwhile, if you listen closely to the clip below, you can hear Drake's "Burning Bridges" being played in the background. Drake has always been a locker room favorite, and this was no exception.

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Drake is The Soundtrack Of Champions

Drake's entire ICEMAN album is about what it's like to feel as though you have been counted out. For much of the season, the Knicks were considered to be a "mid" team. A team that would make the playoffs but wouldn't go much further than that. In the end, they proved everyone wrong.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are incredibly young. They blew double-digit leads in every single game and could not close out to save their lives. In a few years, it is very likely that they will become NBA champions as everyone on the team develops their game.

For now, however, all focus is on the New York Knicks, who will have their parade in NYC on Thursday.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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