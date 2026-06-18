Fat Joe & Remy Ma Turn Up While Performing "Lean Back" At The Knicks Parade

Fat Joe and Remy Ma have been big-time New York Knicks fans, and of course, they were ecstatic about the team winning a championship. Overall, this is the team's first title since 1973, which makes it that much sweeter.

Today, New Yorkers lined the streets of the city as it was the championship parade. Numerous floats made their way throughout the streets, with the players and celebrities taking part. There was even a hip-hop float that paid homage to New York's rich ties to the culture.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma were on this float, and they took full advantage of the opportunity. In the clip below, you can see that the two were performing "Lean Back," as fans vibed out. It was a cool moment, and one that we're sure they have been fantasizing about for years.

Fat Joe & Remy Ma Celebrate The Knicks

Overall, the entire parade was a massive success for a multitude of reasons. The New York Knicks have a giant fanbase in one of the biggest cities in North America. They have been yearning for this championship for years, and now, they finally have it.

The vibes could not be any higher in the city right now. Everyone is having a good time, and some are still pinching themselves over what just happened. The Knicks franchise felt cursed. Now, they could go another 50 years without a championship, but they will always have 2026.