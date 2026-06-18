Fat Joe & Remy Ma Turn Up While Performing "Lean Back" At The Knicks Parade

BY Alexander Cole
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Jul 22, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Hip Hop recording artists Remy Ma (l) and Fat Joe (r) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The New York Knicks had their championship parade today, with Fat Joe and Remy Ma giving the fans a rendition of "Lean Back."

Fat Joe and Remy Ma have been big-time New York Knicks fans, and of course, they were ecstatic about the team winning a championship. Overall, this is the team's first title since 1973, which makes it that much sweeter.

Today, New Yorkers lined the streets of the city as it was the championship parade. Numerous floats made their way throughout the streets, with the players and celebrities taking part. There was even a hip-hop float that paid homage to New York's rich ties to the culture.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma were on this float, and they took full advantage of the opportunity. In the clip below, you can see that the two were performing "Lean Back," as fans vibed out. It was a cool moment, and one that we're sure they have been fantasizing about for years.

Read More: The Knicks Owed Hip-Hop A Championship

Fat Joe & Remy Ma Celebrate The Knicks

Overall, the entire parade was a massive success for a multitude of reasons. The New York Knicks have a giant fanbase in one of the biggest cities in North America. They have been yearning for this championship for years, and now, they finally have it.

The vibes could not be any higher in the city right now. Everyone is having a good time, and some are still pinching themselves over what just happened. The Knicks franchise felt cursed. Now, they could go another 50 years without a championship, but they will always have 2026.

Going into next season, they will begin their title defense. There has not been a repeat champion in the NBA since 2017-2018. Dynasties are difficult, but who knows, maybe the Knicks can change that.

Read More: Vince Staples, "Cry Baby," & The Expectations We Place On Rappers

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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